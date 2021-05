On Tuesday afternoon, a House committee approved a bill that would protect federal watchdogs from political retaliation. The House Oversight and Reform Committee took up the IG Independence and Empowerment Act, introduced last month by the panel’s chairwoman, Democratic members, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md. While many presidents have had contentious relationships with IGs, many of former President Trump’s actions toward the watchdogs were unprecedented and this bill would address the issues raised during his administration.