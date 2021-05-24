newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID vaccine program lets DC groups, employers schedule clinics

By Abigail Constantino
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizations will be able to request a coronavirus vaccine clinic for their groups through a partnership between the D.C. Health Department and the central technology office. Through the Vaccine Exchange Program, faith- and community-based organizations, as well as D.C. employers, can submit requests for a vaccine clinic, and vaccine providers would be able to accept those requests and schedule clinics. It’s a program launched by DC Health and the Office of the Chief Technology Officer.

wtop.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Coronavirus Vaccine#Health Clinics#Health Information#District Administration#Covid#Dc Health#Moderna#Vaccine Providers#Vaccine Administration#D C Employers#Vaccine Waste#Clinic Operations#Site Visits#Check In#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public Healthusf.edu

Is It Legal For Employers To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccinations?

Employers are wrestling with a new set of thorny legal issues as they consider whether to mandate vaccination for employees returning to the workplace. Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
Public HealthFresno Bee

Let’s thank taxes for our vaccines and the programs keeping California afloat during COVID

Paying our taxes this year is cause for celebration. Why? Taxes fund our public health departments — the hundreds of thousands of workers who have managed testing for COVID-19, who have led contact tracing to alert people when they may have been exposed to the virus and who have organized vaccination sites to ensure as many people as possible can receive a vaccine as quickly and as equitably as possible.
Public HealthVallejo Times-Herald

COVID: Employer, worker groups square off over proposed mask rules

Groups representing businesses and workers staked out opposing ground as California’s workplace-safety board delayed a decision Thursday on whether to change rules governing how companies should manage social distancing, masks and other measures at work as California begins to reopen. The state Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board met by...
Washington, DCdc.gov

DC Public Schools to Open COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Students and Families Starting June 1

(Washington, DC) Starting June 1, any District resident who is 12 years or older can visit select DC Public Schools (DCPS) and receive their COVID-19 vaccine. In partnership with DC Health and Safeway Pharmacies, walk-in vaccination clinics will open at Anacostia High School, Eastern High School, Luke C. Moore High School, and Ida B. Wells Middle School. Schools will be open Monday-Saturday and hours vary by location:
Public Healthsciencecodex.com

Accessibility, usability of state health department COVID-19 vaccine websites

What The Study Did: Researchers analyzed each state's department of health website for accessibility and usability challenges. Findings suggest state health department COVID-19 vaccine website accessibility and usability challenges create frustration, may promote health disparities and contribute to overall ineffective and inequitable distribution. Authors: Raj M. Ratwani, Ph.D., of the...
Fairfax, VAfairfaxva.gov

View Vaccination Rate in Health District — and in Fairfax City

To show vaccination progress in the Fairfax County Health District, the Health Department has launched an updated version of its COVID-19 vaccination dashboard. Total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered among Fairfax Health District residents;. Aggregate number of doses administered by date of vaccination;. Number and proportion of residents who’ve received...
Healthharrisondaily.com

Vaccine clinics scheduled; Moderna on Friday, Pfizer on Monday

North Arkansas Regional Medical Center will host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the near future, one of which will be available to adolescents ages 12 and older. The first clinic is scheduled for 9-11:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, at the hospital’s rehab entrance across Main Street from Hudson’s Supermarket. You...
Greensboro, NCgcsnc.com

Additional Mobile COVID Clinics Scheduled at Area Schools

On Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., there will be clinics at Bessemer Elementary and Hunter Elementary in Greensboro. These two clinics are hosted by the Guilford County Division of Public Health. Spanish and Swahili interpreters will be on site to provide families with assistance as needed.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Large Summer Events With Limitations, Humboldt’s COVID Cases to Peak Mid-summer, Mobile Vaccine Clinics Coming Soon, Homebound Vaccination Visits Being Scheduled, and More

For this type of press conference, the Joint Information Center (JIC) moderates the question and answer exchange in a zoom meeting, where local media present questions and follow-ups to local officials who give their responses in real time. The resulting video, called a Virtual Press Conference, is then posted to the county’s COVID-19 YouTube channel at the end of the day.