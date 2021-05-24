COVID vaccine program lets DC groups, employers schedule clinics
Organizations will be able to request a coronavirus vaccine clinic for their groups through a partnership between the D.C. Health Department and the central technology office. Through the Vaccine Exchange Program, faith- and community-based organizations, as well as D.C. employers, can submit requests for a vaccine clinic, and vaccine providers would be able to accept those requests and schedule clinics. It’s a program launched by DC Health and the Office of the Chief Technology Officer.wtop.com