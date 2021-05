We remember Rockland County Clerk Paul Piperato. On this day last year, Rockland County lost a lifelong resident, one of the nicest people you will ever meet, and our County Clerk. Paul passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. He would start his political career as the 1976 class president at North Rockland High School, which foreshadowed his career in local politics. Paul was employed by the County of Rockland for over 30 years where he served as County Clerk for the last 15 years. Paul loved the people he worked with and it showed in the work that he did. He was an avid public servant and cared for the community like they were his own family.