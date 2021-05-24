Hershey boosts better-for-you candy portfolio with Lily’s acquisition

The Hershey Co. recently entered into an agreement to purchase Lily’s confectionery brand for an undisclosed amount in cash. Lily’s is a better-for-you (BFY) brand. BFY snacking has been growing faster than other snacking categories, but it is an under-developed segment in the confection market. The purchase allows Hershey to accelerate this growth by adding Lily’s to its portfolio of chocolates and candies and aligns with the company’s BFY snacking strategy.