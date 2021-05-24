newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

Hershey boosts better-for-you candy portfolio with Lily’s acquisition

By Lucas High
Daily Camera
 3 days ago

Lily’s Sweets LLC, a Boulder maker of low-sugar confections, has entered into an agreement to be acquired by The Hershey Co. (NYSE: HSY). “Hershey is focused on developing a [better-for-you or BFY] confection portfolio that offers a variety of choices to meet the evolving needs of our consumers,” Hershey’s United States president Chuck Raup said in a statement. “Lily’s is a great strategic complement to our existing offerings in this growing segment of the confection category.”

www.dailycamera.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Colorado Business
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Bars#Lily S Sweets Llc#Hershey Co#Hsy#One Brands Llc#Bizwest Media Llc#Hershey S United States#Low Sugar Confections#Offerings#Peanut Butter Cups#Ceo#Earnings#Cash#Bfy Options#Choices#Disclosure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Utz, Ferrara to partner on variety snack packs

HANOVER, PA. — Utz Brands, Inc. and Ferrara, a subsidiary of the Ferrero Group, are partnering on new snack food variety packs that will debut in January 2022. The variety packs will include a range of indulgent sweet and salty snack foods, such as cookies, pretzels, cheeseballs and popcorn, and will range in price from $4.99 to $12.99.
Businesskamcity.com

Mondelēz Paying $2bn For European Snack Brand

Cadbury owner Mondelēz International is continuing its recent acquisition spree with the announcement that it has agreed on a $2bn deal to buy Greece-based snack maker Chipita. Described as a “high-growth key player” in the Central and Eastern European croissants and baked snacks category, Chipita’s brands include 7Days, Chipicao, and...
BusinessPosted by
TheSpoon

Yum! Brands to Acquire Dragontail Systems

Yum! Brands has begun the process of acquiring Dragontail Systems, the two companies announced today. Under the agreement, the Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum! will pay $93.5 million in cash for all the share capital of Dragontail, which is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange. Dragontail Systems had raised $8.8 million in funding.
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Mondelez deeper into global baking with Chipita

CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. is moving deeper into the global baking business with an agreement to acquire Chipita SA, a rapidly growing global baker of packaged cakes and pastries. Based in Athens, Chipita generated sales of about $580 million in 2020. The company’s products includes croissants, bagel chips, cake...
BusinessAzom.com

ZwickRoell expands hardness testing products portfolio with the acquisition of EMCO-TEST

Hardness testing is widely used in R&D and Quality Assurance to characterise materials and ensure functionality. ZwickRoell supplies hardness testers to satisfy an extensive range of hardness testing principles including; Shore, Rockwell, Vickers, Brinell, Knoop & Nano-indentation. Following the recent acquisition of the Austrian company EMCO-TEST there is now an...
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio Business Journal

Local VC’s portfolio company raises $5M

A portfolio company of a San Antonio-based venture capital firm has raised $5 million in equity funding to develop its operating system geared toward marketing agencies. Cloud Campaign Inc., a Portland, Oregon-based startup, closed on a Series A fundraising round this month, said Chris Saum, director of business development for Active Capital, the local venture capital firm with a stake in the startup.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Lionpoint Group Boosts Geographical Reach and Service Breadth with Acquisition by Alpha FMC

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Lionpoint Group, an award-winning global technology enablement and operations advisory firm, is now part of Alpha FMC, plc, a UK-AIM listed company (AIM. AFM). Lionpoint's acquisition by Alpha will help grow the former's geographical reach, breadth of services to alternative investment managers, investors, and advisors, and range of clientele to include multi-strategy clients who combine traditional and alternative assets. By joining forces, both firms will complement each other's capabilities as alternative investment firms increasingly permeate retail investors and other traditional asset managers, dramatically reshaping client requirements.
Businessdailyvoice.com

The Hershey Company Plans To Acquire Health Conscious Chocolate Company Lily

The Hershey Company has signed an agreement to acquire Lily's, health conscious chocolate company. Lily's makes low-sugar products include dark and milk chocolate bars, baking chips, peanut butter cups and other confection products that align with Hershey's multi-pronged better-for-you snacking strategy. "Hershey is focused on developing a better-for-you confection portfolio...
Hershey, PApennbizreport.com

Hershey to acquire confectionery brand Lily’s

The Hershey Co. recently entered into an agreement to purchase Lily’s confectionery brand for an undisclosed amount in cash. Lily’s is a better-for-you (BFY) brand. BFY snacking has been growing faster than other snacking categories, but it is an under-developed segment in the confection market. The purchase allows Hershey to accelerate this growth by adding Lily’s to its portfolio of chocolates and candies and aligns with the company’s BFY snacking strategy.
Businesspowderbulksolids.com

Hershey’s Moves to Purchase Low-Sugar Chocolate Brand Lily’s

American chocolate and snacks firm The Hershey Company announced Tuesday that it has struck a deal to acquire Lily’s, a better-for-you (BFY) confectionery brand that offers a range of low-sugar products including dark and milk chocolate style bars, baking chips, and peanut butter cups. “Hershey’s is focused on developing a...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Hershey Foods (HSY) to Acquire Lily's Confectionery Brand

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lily's, the high-growth, better-for-you (BFY) confectionery brand. Lily's low-sugar products include dark and milk chocolate style bars, baking chips, peanut butter cups and other confection products that fit Hershey's multi-pronged better-for-you snacking strategy. Lily's will add a key better-for-you confection brand to Hershey's portfolio of iconic chocolate and candy favorites.
Hershey, PAbakingbusiness.com

Hershey sets sights on sugar reduction with acquisition

HERSHEY, PA. — The Hershey Co. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lily’s, a maker of low-sugar chocolate products. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Based in Boulder, Colo., Lily’s markets an assortment of stevia-sweetened chocolate bars, baking chips and other confections such as peanut butter...
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Roark bolsters portfolio with Nothing Bundt Cakes acquisition

ATLANTA — Roark Capital, an Atlanta‐based private equity firm with $25 billion in assets under management, has acquired Nothing Bundt Cakes from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1997 and based in Addison, Texas, Nothing Bundt...
Businessfermag.com

Roark Capital Sweetens Portfolio With Acquisition of Bakeries

Nothing Bundt Cakes has been acquired by private equity firm Roark Capital. It is the firm’s 29th restaurant investment—others include Inspire Brands, CKE Restaurants, Focus Brands, Culver’s and The Cheesecake Factory—and 92nd overall brand. Two months ago, Roark broke ties with Naf Naf Grill; the firm also formerly had a stake in Corner Bakery, Il Fornaio and Wingstop.
BusinessPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

Exclusive SPAC Q&A: Better World Acquisition Corp (BWAC)

Today we're kicking off a regularly occurring series of exclusive Q&A interviews with SPAC sponsors, teams, and targets. Our goal is to enable the SPAC investor community to hear directly from the people behind the SPACs and their deals. What sets them apart, how they plan on driving long-term value for stakeholders, and what investors need to know that makes them special?
BusinessBloomberg

Mondelez to Buy European Snack Maker Chipita for $2 Billion

Mondelez International Inc., the packaged-food giant known for Oreo cookies and Ritz Crackers, agreed to buy European snack maker Chipita SA for about $2 billion. Chipita had about $580 million in revenue in 2020 and has “a proven track record of consistent growth from its portfolio of croissant and baked snack brands,” Mondelez said in a statement. The company, which is based in Greece, employs about 5,100 workers and produces in 13 plants. Its goods are delivered to more than 50 countries. Rothschild & Co. advised Chipita on the deal.
Businesstheclevelandamerican.com

The Coca-Cola Company just said goodbye to another of its drinks

(CNN Business) – Cook Energy, we barely met you. The Coca-Cola / energy drink hybrid will be discontinued in North America just over a year after its launch. Coke energy On the shelves in January 2020, a few months before the Coronavirus begins to spread across the region. However, the...