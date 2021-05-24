Hershey boosts better-for-you candy portfolio with Lily’s acquisition
Lily’s Sweets LLC, a Boulder maker of low-sugar confections, has entered into an agreement to be acquired by The Hershey Co. (NYSE: HSY). “Hershey is focused on developing a [better-for-you or BFY] confection portfolio that offers a variety of choices to meet the evolving needs of our consumers,” Hershey’s United States president Chuck Raup said in a statement. “Lily’s is a great strategic complement to our existing offerings in this growing segment of the confection category.”www.dailycamera.com