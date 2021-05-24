Did You Know?: Tom Hanks was almost in Star Trek: First Contact
The legendary Tom Hanks nearly had a major role in Star Trek: First Contact. It’s rather wild to think about, but it’s absolutely true. Tom Hanks nearly had a role in Star Trek: First Contact. Unlike many of these “so and so almost played X”, where everyone would go “OH MAN, THAT WOULD’VE BEEN SO COOL”, it’s actually hard to do that here. Not because Hanks wouldn’t have nailed the role, because he’s Hanks. Of course, he would have.redshirtsalwaysdie.com