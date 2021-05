GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide this week. Investigators with the local police department said were called to 41-year-old Todd Vermillion’s Goodyear home after his family found him shot to death on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, according to AZ Family. Police said they had cause to believe Vermillion’s ex-girlfriend, 37-year-old Lisa Couty, was a suspect in the man’s death.