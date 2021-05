McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown wants Formula 1 to implement secret voting in the F1 Commission as well as rotate where it hosts testing and races in future. Brown has published his views on where F1 currently stands as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it needs to evolve in the future under Stefano Domenicali’s leadership. One area in which he was particularly forthright was with regards to customer teams and their relationships with the bigger outfits, saying it is leading to pressure on smaller teams when it comes to voting on changes within F1.