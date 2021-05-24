newsbreak-logo
Accessity helps Speranza Dance Studio survive the pandemic

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a tough year, Speranza Dance Studio was finally able to reopen at limited capacity about a month ago. Celso Orozco owns Speranza Dance Studio in National City and says he is thankful to still have his business. He is a world champion dancer and coach who previously had worked as a dance instructor at various universities. Speranza Dance Studio specializes in Salsa and Bachata and other forms of dance such as hip-hop and Afro Cuban. When the pandemic hit, Celso had to close his dance studio and offer online classes only, which he ended up doing for most of 2020. He had been open for six years previously, and to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, he came to Accessity for working capital to help cover expenses while his business was shut down. He is back open for small group classes, and people can sign up on his website for weekly sessions from beginner to advanced levels.

