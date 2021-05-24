newsbreak-logo
Homeless

Many struggling with addiction have relapsed during pandemic

By Liz Bonis, Merby Curtis, WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) – A dangerous trend is emerging from this past pandemic year for those who struggle with addiction. After years of sobriety, many say the isolation this past year put them back needing treatment all over again. This pandemic year has been very challenging for those who struggle...

local12.com
#Pandemic#Drug Addiction#Addiction Treatment#Drug Treatment#Homeless People#Wkrc#Covid#Reset Ministries#Relapse Rates#Recovery#Sobriety#Safe People#Time#Trend#Ky
KidsMedicalXpress

Children face added mental health struggles during pandemic

Psychiatrist Tami Benton was recently called to the emergency department about a child whose family had concerns about the girl's suicidal threats to run into traffic and end her life. The child was only 5 years old. Both of the child's parents had lost their jobs. The mother was struggling...
Reader, WVTheInterMountain.com

Reader shares addiction struggles

Dear Annie: This is in response to the letter from “Outside the Bottle Looking In,” whose wife is an alcoholic. I will start by saying I am so tremendously sorry for the heartbreak you are experiencing, and I admire the unselfish love you have for your wife and your never-ending desire to see her healthy. You mentioned that you hoped and prayed someone else will see themselves in your letter, and I felt compelled to inform you that I not only saw myself in your letter but also felt the pain that you, and my significant other, must experience on a daily basis at the hands of someone’s self-serving addiction. I know I will have to take multiple breaks to “cry it out” throughout this letter, but getting the pain out of my system is part of the process.
Public HealthDaily Mining Gazette

Drinking more during pandemic; nip it in the bud before it becomes an addiction

Dear Annie: Over the course of the pandemic, my husband and I have found ourselves drinking more than we used to. We used to enjoy a glass of wine with dinner most nights, that became a second glass with dinner, and a third glass after dinner. Neither of us gets noticeably drunk. We don’t drive anywhere. We don’t have hangovers the next day. But I do feel like it’s something I’ve come to look forward to each day. I am a little worried by that. Should I be? We do tend to drink on weekends, and a bit more than we do on weeknights. Sometimes, we get tipsy then, but like I said, we are safe about it and don’t drive. I’m hesitant to give up our nightly ritual. What do you think? – Sipping.
Public HealthPhys.org

80% of U.S. adults have had serious hardship, financial insecurity during pandemic

To measure the serious hardships people have experienced over the course of the pandemic and the distribution of those experiences across the population of U.S. adults, the USC Dornsife Center for Economic and Social Research developed the Pandemic Misery Index, drawing on data from the Understanding Coronavirus in America Study, the only nationally representative survey continuously fielded since the start of the pandemic.
RelationshipsDispatch

Many of us didn't touch during the pandemic. Is it safe to hug again?

Few things offer more physical comfort than hugs. It's why people missed them so much. Hugging not only feels good, but it has been shown to help reduce stress, strengthen our immune systems and help a person's mood on days they're experiencing conflict. Touch is a fundamental part of communication and well-being, and research shows when a person isn't touched, they can develop "touch starvation" or "touch hunger," which can increase anxiety and depression.
Omaha, NEWOWT

Pandemic pushes children towards screen addiction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Technology has served us well during the pandemic. It has kept us working, communicating, connected and our children educated. Technology also has a downside many families in the metro are grappling with, it’s screen addiction. “Then just after Spring Break, they came home and there was...
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

Beauty Standards Are Changing During the Pandemic—How To Tell If Yours Have Shifted

Suffice it to say that after a year in which so many people have spent so much time looking at their faces on Zoom, our relationships with our skin have shifted. “It’s not shameful to have really strong feelings about your physical appearance and to want to appear a certain way,” beauty reporter Jessica Defino put it in the latest episode of The Well+Good Podcast. But considering the beauty industry is a $463.5 trillion business that has been known to set impossible standards to sell loads and loads of product, the degree to which someone does (or doesn’t want to participate) in the skin-care craze deserves a deeper dive.
DrinksWrcbtv.com

Freedom From Alcohol Addiction

Originally Posted On: How to Live Freely Alcohol-Free – Addiction Freedom Now. Stepping away from alcohol is one of the biggest and most rewarding decisions you can make in life. It can be a daunting journey in the beginning, but once you attain a life without alcohol, you’ll find it is extremely rewarding. Kicking alcohol away for good can be a struggle as life around us gets in the way. Our social life is often filled with people who drink and it’s up to us to find ways of socializing without feeling the need to drink. Changing the way you think and approach both alcohol and your life without it doesn’t happen instantly. However, you can take several steps, bit by bit, to make the process easier.
Indianapolis, INFox 59

Alcohol addiction in women on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — New information from Community Fairbanks, a local drug and alcohol recovery center, shows alcohol addiction is on the rise. Women are seeing the largest increase, and the problem seems to match up with the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials with Community Fairbanks want to address this growing problem. FOX59 spoke...