Many struggling with addiction have relapsed during pandemic

Dear Annie: This is in response to the letter from “Outside the Bottle Looking In,” whose wife is an alcoholic. I will start by saying I am so tremendously sorry for the heartbreak you are experiencing, and I admire the unselfish love you have for your wife and your never-ending desire to see her healthy. You mentioned that you hoped and prayed someone else will see themselves in your letter, and I felt compelled to inform you that I not only saw myself in your letter but also felt the pain that you, and my significant other, must experience on a daily basis at the hands of someone’s self-serving addiction. I know I will have to take multiple breaks to “cry it out” throughout this letter, but getting the pain out of my system is part of the process.