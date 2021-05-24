newsbreak-logo
May 24 Random Observations Of The Grand Lake Bum

360grandlake.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a warm-up weekend we had to prepare for this week’s Summer season Memorial Day kickoff. Between the Grove Chamber’s Business After Hours at The Regatta, the Grand Opening of Marina Del Rey Resort, The Monkey Island Mad Dog 2021 Scavenger Hunt, and the members’ Open House at The Anchor, Shangri-La’s OMG new activity park, the holiday warm-up weekend couldn’t have been more fun. I barely had time to sneak in a little Sunday afternoon boat ride. It was all great fun, but The Anchor took my breath away. That’s going to be a game changer for the entire Grand Lake community. The lake fun will officially be a year-round event when The Anchor opens in just a few days. Absolutely AWESOME!

www.360grandlake.com
