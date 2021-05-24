May 24 Random Observations Of The Grand Lake Bum

It’s true, dolls and kittens! As you may have heard us whine a few times in the last 14 months, our big Covid disappointment (and we all have one; this is just ours) was the end of our Legendary Children book tour, which only managed to squeeze in a few notable dates before shutting down (along with everything else in the world) in mid-March 2020, ten days after the book was released. We very quickly let go of the idea that we’d get any of our cancelled dates back again, just because other authors and books deserve to have their time in the spotlight post-release and there’s no good way to fit a year-old book back on a tour schedule.