Ryan Cox pitched a four-hitter as he struck out four and walked two in Randolph’s 5-1 victory over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Aden Koenigsberg was 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run for Randolph (12-8), which pulled away with two runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth to earn its fifth-straight win. Justin Townsend was 1-for-2 with a walk, triple and two RBI, and Nick Rusak was 2-for-3 with a run.