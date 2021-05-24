Vancouver park picnic shelter reservations open Tuesday

SHUMWAY — Andreea Coroi of Vancouver School of Arts and Academics took first place in Southwest Washington’s Congressional Art Competition, announced on May 7 by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground. Coroi’s work called “Mellona” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol building for one year, while second- and third-place students, Kylana Hegnes and Tyler McKinley, of Kelso High School, will have their art displayed in Beutler’s office in Vancouver. Student art was voted on by a panel of judges from across the region. “Southwest Washington students really showed up and put their artistic talents on display in this year’s Congressional Art Competition,” Herrera Beutler said in a news release. “I was thrilled that we received a number of stunning submissions, and I want to thank every single student who submitted their artwork.”