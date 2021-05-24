Vancouver park picnic shelter reservations open Tuesday

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER – Celebrate safely with friends and family by hosting your summer gathering at a city park. Vancouver Parks and Recreation picnic shelter reservations will open at 9 a.m. Tue., May 25 for events occurring between June 1 and Sept. 30, 2021, at the following city parks:. Fisher Basin Community...

Vancouver, WAKATU.com

Dozer Day returns to Vancouver with construction site drive-thru

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Dozer Day is back! And this year it brought families right in the middle of a construction zone. Dozer Day at the Clark County Fairgrounds was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, however, organizers planned a drive-thru Dozer Day that simulated driving through an active construction zone.
Clark County, WAColumbian

People in Business

Sherrie Jones was hired as executive director of the Southwest Washington Contractors Association. She previously was the executive director of Leadership Clark County and business development director at Camas Meadows Golf Course. The association is comprised of commercial construction professionals. FISH of Vancouver hired Roxie Doty as a volunteer coordinator....
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Volcano work still a blast despite COVID

The 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens gave scientists a peek into the dynamics of an active volcano. The blast that killed 57 people was the most recent in a series of disastrous eruptions that rattle the Cascade Range twice every 100 years or so. Then came another once-in-a-century disaster:...
Vancouver, WAColumbian

In Our View: Keep on-street parking on Columbia Street

Efforts to reduce traffic, encourage alternative transportation and improve safety on the roads should be rooted in reality. Instead, the Vancouver City Council has pushed ahead with a plan for Columbia Street that is based on ideology and inaccurately weighs the benefits and drawbacks. Council members agreed last week to replace street parking with bike lanes along Columbia from Mill Plain Boulevard to Northwest 45th Street. The vote was 6-1, with Bart Hansen in opposition.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County History: Covington House

Tired of transient teachers for his employees’ children, John McLoughlin, chief factor for the Hudson’s Bay Company at Fort Vancouver, sent to England for a teacher. He got a couple. They traveled from England around Cape Horn, then to the Sandwich Islands (Hawaii), from there sailing the Pacific to the mouth of the Columbia River before arriving at the Hudson’s Bay outpost in 1846.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Letter: Thanks to Vancouver police

Traveling north on 162nd Avenue recently, I saw an elderly gentleman in the distance having difficulty crossing the street from the median. A police car behind me saw the same thing and quickly raced around traffic to get in front of us, stopping in front of the pedestrian and turning his lights on.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

The Vancouver Clinic offers vaccine appointments for 12- to 15-year-olds

The Vancouver Clinic will start providing shots for 12- to 15-year-olds starting Tuesday, but people can start booking appointments now. A guardian or parent must accompany people in that age range to their appointment. Vancouver Clinic is planning to add more first-dose appointments next week to accommodate the newly eligible people.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Letter: Vancouver Lake has bright future

Vancouver Lake is all about clean water, wildlife and people, things that improve livability, quality of life, and opportunities for recreation. It’s a bold vision, a legacy project and a long-term investment which is strongly supported by our Clark County legislators, with special thanks to Sen. Annette Cleveland and Reps. Monica Stonier and Sharon Wylie.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Student artwork will hang in U.S. Capitol building

SHUMWAY — Andreea Coroi of Vancouver School of Arts and Academics took first place in Southwest Washington’s Congressional Art Competition, announced on May 7 by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground. Coroi’s work called “Mellona” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol building for one year, while second- and third-place students, Kylana Hegnes and Tyler McKinley, of Kelso High School, will have their art displayed in Beutler’s office in Vancouver. Student art was voted on by a panel of judges from across the region. “Southwest Washington students really showed up and put their artistic talents on display in this year’s Congressional Art Competition,” Herrera Beutler said in a news release. “I was thrilled that we received a number of stunning submissions, and I want to thank every single student who submitted their artwork.”
Vancouver, WAoregonherald.com

PeaceHealth Southwest luminary event photos and video clips

VANCOUVER, Washington - To celebrate National Hospital & Healthcare Workers Week, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA honored its caregivers this evening, creating a beautiful luminary display to acknowledge the extraordinary sacrifices they have made caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The beautiful display lighted the garden path...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Cheers & Jeers: Libraries open, fair canceled

Cheers: To libraries. The Fort Vancouver Regional Library system is open to in-person visits for the first time in more than a year. After being shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic, branches throughout Southwest Washington started inviting patrons to roam the stacks a couple weeks ago. “It was more emotional than we thought it’d be. The first time I heard a child cry, I almost teared up,” one branch manager told The Columbian.
Clark County, WAClarkCountyToday

PeaceHealth Southwest luminary lighting event to be held Thursday

Throughout the afternoon caregivers will place paper bags containing LED candles along the garden path outside PeaceHealth Southwest’s Firstenburg Tower. PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center caregivers will create a luminary lighting display Thursday evening May 13 to honor the healthcare heroes who have courageously served patients throughout the pandemic, along with patients we have lost to COVID-19.
Clark County, WAthereflector.com

DOGPAW reaches out at Lucky Dog Park

Among the usual commotion of dogs running, playing, sniffing, and “doing their business” with their owners nearby at Lucky Dog Park in Brush Prairie on May 8, several volunteers and members of the park’s chief operators were busy either picking up the results of said business, clearing brush along fencing, or using tools for park maintenance.
Clark County, WAthereflector.com

Clark County Quilters May VIRTUAL meeting

Clark County Quilters will meet on Thursday, May 13, at 7 p.m. via Zoom Our guest speaker will be Lea McComas who will present "Driving in the Dark: My Journey in Fabric Art." With years spent teaching and living abroad, Lea's lifelong journey has taken her from traditional quilting to art quilts with many side trips along the way. A short meeting will follow, with announcements and member Show and Tell quilts.