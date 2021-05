Last week, Iran’s Defense Ministry showed off examples of weapons developed by their Defense Industries Organization. One sharp-eyed analyst spotted something curious in the background – what looks like a copy of the Russian SPP-1, a handgun for use underwater. Submarine warfare expert HI Sutton confirmed the identification on his website CovertShores. While this sort of exotic hardware might look to be of interest only to SEALs and 007 enthusiasts, it highlights an aspect in Iranian research which may be ahead of anything known in the West and matched only by Russia and China.