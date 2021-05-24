newsbreak-logo
Look: Tom Brady, Buccaneers Teammates Return to Practice Fields

By Zach Goodall
AllBucs
 3 days ago

Photos via Tom Brady on Instagram

"108 days out."

Scheduled to begin voluntary organized team activities on Tuesday, quarterback Tom Brady and several Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates returned to the practice fields at the New York Yankees facility near Raymond James Stadium for a throw-around session on Monday evening.

Brady shared some images from the practice on his Instagram, which you can check out below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjtL3_0a9o1Ifz00
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HArJM_0a9o1Ifz00
Buccaneers QBs Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin competing in a race.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXBPi_0a9o1Ifz00
Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones II
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1dW5_0a9o1Ifz00
Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DuHAC_0a9o1Ifz00
Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpj4R_0a9o1Ifz00
Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard, who signed with Tampa Bay in April
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DBTRX_0a9o1Ifz00
Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQLFR_0a9o1Ifz00
Buccaneers WR Justin Watson

Alongside Brady are fellow quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, running backs Ronald Jones II and Giovani Bernard, wide receivers Chris Godwin and Justin Watson, and tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate.

Two of the Buccaneers' OTAs will be open for media coverage, marking Tampa Bay's return to the field as a team for the first time since Super Bowl LV.

Head coach Bruce Arians shared that should veterans show up for the voluntary camp, as it seems Brady and Co. will, they may not practice but "can still get a lot learned and done." Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp is slated for June 7-9.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' organized team activities, and other news and analysis.

