You might have heard that adulthood is a scam. That bit is true. A lot of truths that get harder to accept with time. And one of the most difficult ones, is always to realise that we are growing old. A feeling that kicks in strongly after your 30s and gets worse every year. Because this is when teasingly, the first white hair makes an appearance. A wrinkle pops up. Something that a lot of actors and actresses from the industry find a way around with fillers, but only a few would ever admit. Like former actress Neelam Kothari did.