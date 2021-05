The arresting vocals of the ethereal Christian vocalist Gayla James set a new goal with the new singles crafted with urban Christian rhythms and soft R&B flow. Urban Christian musical genre is a somewhat unusual word, but uprising vocalist Gayla James has proved over the course of her now long-decade spanned career that it suits her well. As for any artist who has been in the game for so long, there is an anticipation of development in the music career. ‘Give Him Praise’ succeeds because of its musical vitality and boppiness, which will get even the most adamant, arm-crossing churchgoer’s soul. She is here to expound on that point a little more. When witnessing the current market’s morass of droning worship music, it’s clearly a breath of fresh air to hear fast and to-the-point worship tracks with the whiff of silky R&B choruses, when the rest are up-tempo and colorless.