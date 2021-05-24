newsbreak-logo
Lakeland, FL

Linda Gail Double, 80

By Funeral home named below
Posted by 
LkldNow
LkldNow
 3 days ago

Linda Gail Double passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021. She was born in Lakeland, Florida on October 11, 1940, to the late Jackson and Myrtle Gilbert. She is survived by her 3 children, Sheila Gail Bairley (Roy), Teresa Kilgore, Ronnie Brooks (Lisa), 5 grandchildren; Ryan, Amanda, Angel, Shannah, Austin, 5 great grandchildren; Adam, Easton, Elisabeth, Esther, Bentley, and siblings; Doug Gilbert, Elaine Canady, Dahl Gilbert and Doris Parker and many other loving family members and friends.

