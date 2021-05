The Victoria County Public Health Department held its first COVID-19 vaccine first dose mini-hub at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Health Center Thursday. Health Department director David Gonzales told me they had 500 vaccines ready to give out, and 349 people got vaccinated. This was scaled down from the mega-hubs, and Gonzales said that was based on the last first dose mega-hub, when only 1100 people showed up for vaccines. Gonzales told me the health department has given out over 42,000 COVID-19 vaccines through the mega-hubs. Gonzales said they are still looking at the next phase of vaccinations, and that they could increase back to a mega-hub if need be.