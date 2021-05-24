Iowa City Transit seeking public input on changes to bus schedules, routes and more
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City is making changes to its bus schedules, routes and stops starting in August, but before that they are seeking public input. The Iowa City Transit Director of Transportation Services says all of their current routes will see changes. It’s part of the City’s area transit study started two years ago with Coralville and the university of Iowa to provide, quicker, more efficient bus service, and meet where the most needs are. There will be 11 new or modified bus routes with new names, and schedules.www.kcrg.com