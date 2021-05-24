The DTLR x New Balance 992 Discover & Celebrate Collab Is Inspired By Washington, DC

A new collaborative rendition of the New Balance 990v3 is releasing soon as New Balance has linked up with sneaker boutique Bodega as the Boston shop will celebrate its 15th anniversary. Seen for the first time above, the Bodega x New Balance 990v3 gets covered in earth tones as the silhouette features browns and tan on the upper in a mesh, suede, and leather construction for a clean aesthetic. For some contrast we see a light shade of blue on the inner liner, pink/orange upper eyelets, and a Grey “N” logo on the side panels. Neutral tones cover the ENCAP midsole along with a gum and grey rubber outsole. Are you a fan of the Bodega x New Balance 990v3? A release date has not been announced yet but keep it locked to Kicks On Fire for updates.