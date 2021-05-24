newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

The DTLR x New Balance 992 Discover & Celebrate Collab Is Inspired By Washington, DC

kicksonfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDropping in a few days, here is an official look at the DTLR x New Balance 992 Discover & Celebrate. This collaborative iteration of the New Balance 992 is inspired by Washington, DC. Done in a Grey upper with Black and Red detailing, the Red is derived from DC’s flag, which is also spotted on the heel of the 992. Other details include the midsole’s heel which mimics the same color scheme as the sneaker’s upper. The sneaker is constructed out of a mesh base paired up with soft suede and pigskin overlays.

www.kicksonfire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Balance#Collab#Sneaker#Dtlr#Color#992 Discover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelkicksonfire.com

A First Look at The Bodega x New Balance 990v3

A new collaborative rendition of the New Balance 990v3 is releasing soon as New Balance has linked up with sneaker boutique Bodega as the Boston shop will celebrate its 15th anniversary. Seen for the first time above, the Bodega x New Balance 990v3 gets covered in earth tones as the silhouette features browns and tan on the upper in a mesh, suede, and leather construction for a clean aesthetic. For some contrast we see a light shade of blue on the inner liner, pink/orange upper eyelets, and a Grey “N” logo on the side panels. Neutral tones cover the ENCAP midsole along with a gum and grey rubber outsole. Are you a fan of the Bodega x New Balance 990v3? A release date has not been announced yet but keep it locked to Kicks On Fire for updates.
ApparelSole Collector

New Balance Is Celebrating 'Grey Day' With New Sneakers

New Balance is once again celebrating its heritage by honoring its signature color with a “Grey Day” celebration. Along with an elaborate campaign and social media push, the now-annual “Grey Day” event will also include a set of sneaker releases this year. Featured in the 2021 pack are a classic 574 ($80), a revamped “Un-N-Ding” 574 ($90) with its logo removed, and a 57/40 ($100) with mismatched materials on each shoe.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

New Balance x BAPE "Apes Together Strong" Collection Revealed

New Balance is one of the premier brands in sportswear and the same can be said of BAPE when it comes to the streetwear world. These two brands are huge in their respective lanes, and now, they are teaming up for a dope new collection called "Apes Together Strong." This collection features two new colorways of the New Balance 2002R, and it also features two pullover hoodies, three t-shirts, two full-zip hoodies, and two pairs of cargo shorts, which helps tie the collection together.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

BAPE x New Balance 2002R Dropping Next Month

The BAPE x New Balance 2002R is an exclusive iteration of the silhouette and it’s slated to drop next month. Featured in two colorways: grey and green/black, alongside complementary apparel, the collaborative low-top is defined by BAPE’s signature 1st Camo motif adorning the underlays and collar area. Additionally, BAPE’s distinct shark tooth graphic adorns the heel area, while the notable New Balance “N” logo graces its side panels.
ApparelSole Collector

Varsity Jackets Inspire This Nike LeBron 18 Low Collab

Nike has joined forces with a Ghanaian-born fashion pioneer for the next LeBron 18 release. Dropping this week is the Nike LeBron 18 Low “Higher Learning,” designed in collaboration with Mimi Plange, which also happens to be her first sneaker design ever. According to the Swoosh, letterman jackets inspire the look behind this colorway, featuring various chenille patches throughout the upper as a nod to the importance of education. The shoe is outfitted with a white, crimson, and mustard color scheme along with LeBron James’ “Just a Kid from Akron” mantra stamped on the footbed.
Los Angeles, CAmodern-notoriety.com

Bricks & Wood and New Balance Unveil Collab on the 57/40

South Central LA streetwear brand Bricks & Wood and New Balance have come together on a collaboration on the 57/40 silhouette. To shoe was unveiled in Bricks & Wood’s short film titled “Jungle to Jungle” directed by Curtis Taylor Jr. which was screened in Los Angeles earlier this week. “Consider...
Carsnicekicks.com

Kids Of Immigrants Celebrate Their 5th Anniversary With A Vans Old Skool Collab

Vans has long maintained a place within many communities, granting style and influencing skate culture across the globe. Within immigrant families, the skate-wear brand was the defacto choice because of its inexpensive silhouettes and impeccable aesthetic. Now, Vans is partnering up with Greenhouse and Kids of Immigrants celebrating the latter’s five year anniversary.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Casablanca x New Balance 327 “Monogram”

Casablanca is no longer the lone collaborator with a New Balance 327 under its belt, but it continues being one of the most sought-after, as its roster will soon include a red monogrammed style. Accompanied by a New Balance 237, the forthcoming pair maintains the premium perforated leather base that...
ApparelSole Collector

This Nike SB Dunk Collab Is Inspired by Kebab

Nike SB’s recent releases have stepped into culinary territory with the race-car-slash-swine-inspired “Pink Pig” Dunk Low and Stingwater’s mushroom-themed collab, and now another on-the-nose pair is expected to drop soon. The latest pair comes courtesy of a collaboration with Athens skate shop Color Skates. Seen through a set of product...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Tom Sachs' Iconic Mars Yard Shoe May Have Inspired This New Balance 327 Colorway

Debuted with the assistance of Moroccan-influenced brand Casablanca during Spring 2020, the New Balance 327 has since been a strong player for the brand’s lifestyle sector thanks to its outpour of colorways that are both collaborative and fall under the GR category. The silhouette had now been fashioned in a brand new “Tan/Burgundy” colorway, and by the looks of its presentation, you can’t help but think that it was directly inspired by Tom Sachs’ iconic Nike Mars Yard sneaker.
Designers & CollectionsSole Collector

Familia Honors Prince With New Nike SB Dunk Low Collab

It’s been a little over a year since Familia dropped its limited “Reverse Skunk” SB Dunk High, and for 2021, the Minneapolis-based skate shop has lined up another project with Nike SB. Newly leaked images shared by Leaked.sneaks and JFGrails show a purported Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low inspired...
Apparelhouseofheat.co

First Look // Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v3 “Outside Clothes”

After linking up with Converse late last year, Joe Freshgoods now circles back to where it all started — New Balance — for a new iteration of the New Balance 990v3 dubbed “Outside Clothes”. His sophomore New Balance collaboration is inspired by the west side of Chicago-native’s personal life growing...
ApparelHypebae

A First Look at Dover Street Market x Nike's Dunk Low Collab

Nike‘s Dunk Low has received a number of makeovers these past few months, including the “Lemon Drop” and “Barely Green” iterations. Now, the silhouette is set to arrive in another colorway in collaboration with Dover Street Market. Unveiled by Instagram sneaker account @woganwodeyang, the kicks feature an all-white look. The...
ApparelHighsnobiety

Supreme x Vanson Collab Will Be Divisive

Key Pieces: The red and blue leather Spiderman vest is the biggest head-turner in the drop and will probably prove the most divisive. Editor’s Notes: Supreme and Vanson have joined forces once again — this Thursday, the two brands are expected to drop a number of pieces including a Spiderweb design that you'll either love or hate.
RetailMonster Children

Vans x Boys of Summer Drop New Collab

Vans and Boys of Summer have unveiled three new colourways across the Classic Skate Old Skool, Rowan Pro, and Varix silhouettes. All of the colourways display one skater’s name on the left shoe and the other on the right—like the solid navy Rowan/Aidan colourway with ‘Rowan/Aidan’ in cursive on the heel mustaches and ‘Boys of Summer’ on the sidewall. (A little easter egg we love in the design: all three shoes in the collection feature a quote that is meaningful to the duo on the interior tongue label.) The collection also features graphics from Alexis Ross, nodding to the iconic pop culture film excerpts spread throughout Boys of Summer’s videos.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

This Air Jordan 1 Mid Features a Unique Detail

The abundance of Air Jordan 1 Mids only indicates that the majority of the public appreciate the style, and it’s now introduced in an upcoming colorway that is punctuated with a unique feature. Sporting the popular “Black Toe” theme, the model’s leather construction is highlighted with a multicolored heat-reactive overlay across its heel, ankle flap, and tongue label. Finally, crisp white midsole and black rubber outsole solidifies the profile.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Here’s An Official Look At The Nike Air Max 90 First Use

Coming soon, peep the official images of the Nike Air Max 90 from the Nike “First Use” collection. The Nike “First Use” collection celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Swooshes origin. This Nike Air Max 90 comes dressed in a White, Light Bone, University Gold, and Sail color scheme. It starts off with a White upper constructed out of leather and suede. Orange hits land on the Air unit, heel branding and one of the laces. The unique theme branding is the “First Use June 18, 1971″ printed above the modified medial Swoosh. Other features include the double lacing, Metallic Gold diamond-set Swoosh lace lock, printed insoles and a two-tone rubber outsole.