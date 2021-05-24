The DTLR x New Balance 992 Discover & Celebrate Collab Is Inspired By Washington, DC
Dropping in a few days, here is an official look at the DTLR x New Balance 992 Discover & Celebrate. This collaborative iteration of the New Balance 992 is inspired by Washington, DC. Done in a Grey upper with Black and Red detailing, the Red is derived from DC’s flag, which is also spotted on the heel of the 992. Other details include the midsole’s heel which mimics the same color scheme as the sneaker’s upper. The sneaker is constructed out of a mesh base paired up with soft suede and pigskin overlays.www.kicksonfire.com