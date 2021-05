Sony debuted 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay in its State of Play presentation today, which you can watch above. Forbidden West has not been announced for PC, but we have good reason to believe it'll eventually land on our favorite platform. Horizon: Zero Dawn was a former PlayStation exclusive that hit PC three years after its console debut, and performed admirably. According to a Sony Investor presentation, the Horizon PC port gave the company a 250% return on its investment, which is to say it gave Sony a very good reason to do it all again.