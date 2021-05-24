newsbreak-logo
Hamilton County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL HAMILTON AND NORTHERN KEARNY COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT/444 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles west of Friend to 9 miles north of Kendall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Hamilton and northern Kearny Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

