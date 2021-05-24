newsbreak-logo
Podcast executive blasts trolls for spamming Married At First Sight couple Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson's show with one-star reviews

By Jo Scrimshire
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Podcast executive Jay Walkerden has come out swinging against 'troll reviews' on platforms such as Apple Podcasts.

Mr Walkerden, formerly of NOVA Entertainment, runs podcast company Podshape, which recently made headlines for hiring controversial Married At First Sight couple Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson.

He accused trolls of trying to sabotage podcasts they don't even listen to by leaving one-star reviews on Apple.

Hitting back: Podcast executive Jay Walkerden has blasted trolls for spamming Married At First Sight couple Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson's (pictured) show with one-star reviews

'One of the things that I really don’t like is that you can troll someone on Apple Podcasts, and nobody knows who you are and it’s totally anonymous and you can change your name and call yourself "triple j" or whatever you want, or call yourself someone else, and you can give it a one-star rating,' he told Radio Today.

'So I think that for me, it’s an annoyance,' he added.

However, Mr Walkerden did acknowledge that garnering a lot of reviews - even if they're negative - does drive up engagement.

He also emphasised that Bryce and Melissa's podcast, What Happens After, had been a success despite its critics.

Algorithmic attack: Mr Walkerden (left), formerly of NOVA Entertainment and now running podcast company Podshape, accused trolls of trying to sabotage podcasts they don't even listen to by leaving one-star reviews on Apple

'There’s an audience for it. And the audience that is listening to it, loves it, because they keep coming back for every episode,' he said.

The 10-part series launched last month and has been swamped with one-star reviews, many of them from trolls who didn't actually listen to an episode.

As of last week, the podcast had been reviewed by 236 listeners on Apple podcasts, and received an average rating of 1.5 out of 5 stars.

Response: The 10-part series What Happens After launched last month and has been swamped with one-star reviews, many of them from trolls who didn't actually listen to an episode

When contacted by Daily Mail Australia, Bryce said at the time: 'It's evident there is a hateful agenda being pushed. Our focus is not on reviews or chart positions. We simply want to share our story with those that are interested and supportive of us.'

After giving the podcast a one-star review, one troll wrote: 'So boring and frankly the lack of insight and inability to recognise their own wrongdoings is exhausting. Don't bother listening to this drivel.'

'I think they should both go back to their normal jobs before they completely destroy their chances of working anywhere. I would hate for a future workplace to hear this embarrassing podcast. It's terrible and pointless,' another hater commented.

Negative feedback: As of last week, the podcast had been reviewed by 236 listeners on Apple podcasts, and received an average rating of 1.5 out of 5 stars

'This would have to be the most boring, cringeworthy, uninteresting, waste of space podcast to have ever been recorded. Apple, do yourself a favour and remove it from your platform just like all radio stations have done with Bryce,' a third said.

Despite the cruel comments, some listeners praised the couple - one of the few MAFS success stories - for delivering a 'honest and refreshing' podcast.

One wrote: 'Great to hear refreshing honest conversation chats between two people about ordinary life and relationships. Refreshing!'

'I think it's really interesting hearing these guys talking about the trolling and stuff we didn't see on the TV. I actually think they're a lot more likeable on this, the show was obviously edited a lot,' another agreed.

Melissa and Bryce were one of the most controversial couples on this year's season of Married At First Sight.

During filming, the pair faced rumours Bryce allegedly had a 'secret girlfriend' outside the experiment.

Response: When contacted by Daily Mail Australia at the time, Bryce said: 'It's evident there is a hateful agenda being pushed. Our focus is not on reviews or chart positions. We simply want to share our story with those that are interested and supportive of us' 

Bryce has also copped backlash from fans for ranking Melissa the 'fourth' hottest bride on the show and even telling her she's 'not his type'.

Despite these setbacks, Melissa and Bryce celebrated their eight-month anniversary this week, proving many of their critics wrong.

James Bishop from podcast agency OneFinePlay added: 'Apple podcast don’t take into account ratings and reviews when it gives you chart ratings when it places you, so ratings and reviews don’t have any impact on your chart success.

'Podcasting is a way to build relationships with your loyal fans over time so, it’s about finding those people and finding a niche of people that you are giving value to, and doing that over a long period of time and always showing up for them.

'People booing are always the people in the stands not the people on the pitch with you, so you need to ignore what trolls are saying and crack on with sharing your message.'

Divisive: Melissa and Bryce, one of the most controversial couples on this year's season of Married At First Sight, celebrated their eight-month anniversary this week
