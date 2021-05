The St. Louis Cardinals could use depth all over the roster, but perhaps no more so than the outfield. Who might they pursue?. At this point of the season, the St. Louis Cardinals have a pretty decent understanding of the type of team they are. They’re 28-22 and in first place in the National League Central. But they have dealt with an assortment of injuries, especially in the rotation and outfield, and they figure to pursue upgrades and depth before the July 30 trade deadline.