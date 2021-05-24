State historical commission to consider nominations to add Alaska sites to national registry
On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, a state commission that oversees historical place names and registries will consider nominations for the National Register for Historic Places. Alaska’s longest-running fish plant facility – the Diamond NN Cannery -- is among the nominations for the Alaska Historical Commission to consider passing on to the National Register of Historic Places. The South Naknek cannery operated almost continuously from 1895 to 2015.www.knba.org