BREAKING NEWS: After week-long manhunt, Terry taken into custody

There were seven days and countless miles in between, but the largest manhunt in Chester County history came to a close near where it began. Tyler Donnett Terry, 27, was taken into custody Monday morning near Jones-Hamilton in the Richburg area. According to Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey, the subject of the week-long manhunt that included more than 300 local, state and federal law enforcement officers ended without a shot being fired. Terry was laying on the ground near some power lines and did not have a gun on his person, though one was recovered. He was checked out by EMS officials, then transported to the Chester County Detention Center. Due to ongoing COVID protocols, he will be quarantined for at least 10 days and an initial bond hearing will be scheduled. Terry had actually not been seen in a couple of days, but officers laid eyes on him Sunday.