Sucker Punch Stars Support the Release of the "Snyder Cut" of the Film

Well, it’s out there now. It’s been out there for months now. The long awaited “Snyder Cut” of Justice League has made its dramatic, four hour debut after four years, two directors and at least one CGI mouth. I’m willing to start off by admitting that this is probably a landmark in the genre of superhero films. Titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League to differentiate itself from Joss Whedon’s failure, the film adds a great deal of backstory. Additionally, Snyder inserted a ton of filler and cameos into the existing, still-flawed storyline; the five greatest heroes on the planet are completely useless without Superman. This delivers a grander experience that takes the overall content from “outright bad” to “debatably audacious but ultimately mediocre.”