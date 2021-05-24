Sucker Punch Stars Support the Release of the "Snyder Cut" of the Film
With the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League the gates were knocked open for alternate, extended versions of movies and film fans have an ongoing list with the filmmaker's 2011 movie Sucker Punch the latest to be added. ScreenRant brings word that two of the stars of that film, actresses Abbie Cornish and Jena Malone have both voiced their support for the release of the extended cut of the movie with the later posting about it on both Instagram and Twitter. Malone posted a screenshot of news where Snyder confirmed the extended cut's existence, writing: "Honey let's keep this movement going shall we?? #ReleasetheSnyderCut," Cornish reposted it to her stories as well.comicbook.com