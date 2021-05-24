newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sucker Punch Stars Support the Release of the "Snyder Cut" of the Film

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League the gates were knocked open for alternate, extended versions of movies and film fans have an ongoing list with the filmmaker's 2011 movie Sucker Punch the latest to be added. ScreenRant brings word that two of the stars of that film, actresses Abbie Cornish and Jena Malone have both voiced their support for the release of the extended cut of the movie with the later posting about it on both Instagram and Twitter. Malone posted a screenshot of news where Snyder confirmed the extended cut's existence, writing: "Honey let's keep this movement going shall we?? #ReleasetheSnyderCut," Cornish reposted it to her stories as well.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jena Malone
Person
Abbie Cornish
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Emily Browning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feature Film#Movie Stars#Film Fans#Film News#Justice League#Vanity Fair#Genre#Actresses Abbie Cornish#Honey#Dress#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Japan
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesComplex

‘It Was Us’: ‘North Hollywood’ Stars Ryder McLaughlin, Nico Haraga, and Aramis Hudson Celebrate the Film’s Release

Today feels like a celebration. Out now on VOD is North Hollywood, Mikey Alfred’s long-awaited feature-length directorial debut. The story behind how this film got here is intriguing, and it was dope being able to check the film out during its limited run last month, but now that we’re here, we are just excited that the rest of the world is able to see it!
Moviesmccourier.com

Watch the bloody first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder’s film

The film Army of the Dead is the latest project to date by Zack Snyder, who writes with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold and shows Dave Bautista, which has been completely put together. At first glance, this is quite a tempting project for all fans of Zack Snyder in a hurry to discover the film. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait for the film to be released (scheduled for May 21, 2021) to see the first 15 minutes.
MoviesDen of Geek

Army of the Dead Review: Zack Snyder’s Most Fun Film to Date

If Zack Snyder could sustain the same amount of energy and panache that he brings to the opening credits sequences of his films throughout the rest of their runtimes, he’d be an auteur worthy of the adoring, yet occasionally toxic fanbase that’s long tormented Warner Brothers Pictures. His latest project, Army of the Dead, is no different.
MoviesComicBook

Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals When Warner Bros. First Saw the Snyder Cut

As WarnerMedia was preparing to enter the never-ending streaming wars with HBO Max, the studio needed a big splash around debut time. That momentous moment eventually came in the form of Zack Snyder's Justice League, which the streamer ordered right as Hollywood was beginning to shut down at the height of the COVID pandemic. According to Snyder himself, he asked HBO Max executives for a meeting to come in and pitch the project early last year. Shortly after, those same executives went to Snyder's house to watch the fabled "Snyder Cut."
Moviesinspiredtraveler.ca

Zack Snyder Supports ‘Black Superman’ Film From The House Of DC! Deets Inside

Filmmaker Zack Snyder spoke out about Henry Cavill’s firing and Warner’s upcoming plans. Bros about a black Superman. We recently made you known in that Warner. Bros had made official the firing of Henry Cavill, which means that the British actor will not return to give life to “Man of Steel”; And now it has been the filmmaker Zack Snyder who spoke about this controversy and the new black Superman about to debut in the studio.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. STILL Tortured Him While He Finished The Snyder Cut

Thanks to WarnerMedia (the parent company of Warner Bros. and HBO Max), Zack Snyder was able to finish his vision for Justice League and #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. We know it wasn't a particularly easy undertaking, and there have been hints that the filmmaker clashed with the studio over the movie's title. It's also been confirmed that they forced him to swap Green Lantern for Martian Manhunter.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Zack Snyder On His Torturous Time Working With Warner Bros. On The Snyder Cut

All you really need to know about the relationship between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. right now is that he took Army of the Dead to Netflix. It’s been clear, ever since the release of his Justice League Snyder Cut, that things were strained between both parties, with the director talking quite a lot about it publicly. That trend continues in a recent interview with Uproxx, which makes it sound like the process of working with WB was a nightmare…
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Wrote the Third and Final 300 Film but Warner Bros. Rejected It

Zack Snyder reveals he wrote the third and "final chapter" of 300, but studio Warner Bros. passed because Blood and Ashes "really didn't fit in as the third movie" of the franchise. Snyder directed and co-wrote 2007's 300 as his second feature film — based on Sin City and The Dark Knight Returns writer-artist Frank Miller's five-issue comic book of the same name — and co-wrote and produced its 2014 sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire, from director Noam Murro. In a new interview, the Man of Steel and Justice League filmmaker explains why Warners turned down his hoped-for 300 threequel:
Moviesinspiredtraveler.ca

Zack Snyder Reveals Warner Tortured Him While Filming The SnyderCut

Zack Snyder has revealed that the studio misbehaved him even though he was not “difficult.”. Over the past few months, even after the release of Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League, the ongoing revelations from some actors and people who worked during the time Joss Whedon worked on the movie have made headlines. DC superheroes.
Moviesgeekgirlauthority.com

Leslie Jones Gives BRIDGERTON The Snyder Cut Treatment

Who knew Netflix’s Bridgerton and Zack Snyder could ever find themselves in the same sentence? Well, Leslie Jones did! During last night’s MTV Movie Awards Jones decided that she wanted her own reenactment of the infamous wedding night scene. Just as things steam up and Regé-Jean Page begins his rather wordy seduction, Jones tells him to hurry it on up!
Moviesblacknerdproblems.com

So…Why did we watch the Snyder Cut?

Well, it’s out there now. It’s been out there for months now. The long awaited “Snyder Cut” of Justice League has made its dramatic, four hour debut after four years, two directors and at least one CGI mouth. I’m willing to start off by admitting that this is probably a landmark in the genre of superhero films. Titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League to differentiate itself from Joss Whedon’s failure, the film adds a great deal of backstory. Additionally, Snyder inserted a ton of filler and cameos into the existing, still-flawed storyline; the five greatest heroes on the planet are completely useless without Superman. This delivers a grander experience that takes the overall content from “outright bad” to “debatably audacious but ultimately mediocre.”
MoviesComicBook

Bridgerton Gets Slow Motion Snyder Cut at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Leslie Jones gave Bridgerton the Snyder Cut treatment during last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards. The former Saturday Night Live star hosted the event and filmed some sketches to air during the broadcast. In one, included below, she inserts herself into a steamy scene from Netflix's hit regency romance series Bridgerton. But when Duke Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page) starts moving too fast, Jones calls for a "Snyder cut." The aspect ratio changes, as does the color palette, and everything slows down. The scene apparently goes on for a full four hours (not really). You can watch the sketch from the MTV Movies & TV Awards below and finds a list of all the winners from the show here.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Zack Snyder Has An Idea For A George Washington Film With “Mystic & Mythological” Elements

After seemingly leaving the DC superhero world behind and doing another zombie film to recalibrate himself, it appears that filmmaker Zack Snyder has a lot of unique ideas for films that he’d like to make in the future. We’ve already heard about his idea for a “300” sequel and a reimagining of the Arthurian Legend. But in an upcoming episode of The Playlist’s own The Fourth Wall podcast, Zack Snyder talked about another idea he has for a film that is a pretty big departure from the capes, cowls, and zombies.