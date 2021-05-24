newsbreak-logo
Japan mobilizes military to vaccinate the elderly ahead of Tokyo Olympics

By Brandon Sapienza
NY Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few months out from the delayed Tokyo Olympics, Japan is utilizing its military to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to elderly residents of Tokyo and Osaka with the hope vaccinating the country’s 36 million elderly people by the end of July. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has consistently extended...

Frustration in Japan as Leader Pushes Olympics Despite Virus

A full-page newspaper ad says Japanese will be "killed by politics" because the government is forcing them to endure the pandemic without vaccines. More than 300,000 people have signed a petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled. And a swimming star has faced pressure to drop out of the games.
Hosting Tokyo Olympics During COVID Is Like Gyokusai Suicide

TOKYO — A doctor friend of mine is a member of the Medical Services team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, but right now his attention if focused on New Delhi. "If the current situation continues, Japan will become like India," he told me last week. "We'll be totally unable to fight against the new Indian variant of Covid-19. When the medical system collapses as we fear, hosting the Olympics will be but a wishful dream."
The Latest: US virus deaths hit lowest level in 10 months

NEW YORK — Deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. have tumbled to an average of about 600 per day, the lowest level in 10 months. In more than half the states, the number of lives lost per day has dropped to single digits on average and hit zero on some days. Kansas reported no new deaths Friday through Monday. Massachusetts recently had a day of no reported deaths.
Japan's Leader Faces Criticism for Pressing Plans for Olympic Games

Japan’s government is facing criticism for pressing its plans to hold the Tokyo Olympics even as the country deals with the coronavirus health crisis. More than 300,000 people have signed a petition calling for a cancellation of the Games, which are set to open on July 23. The 2020 Summer Olympics were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan Expands COVID-19 Emergency Just 2 Months Before Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday further expanded a coronavirus state of emergency from six areas, including Tokyo, to nine, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga repeated his determination to hold the Olympics in just over two months. Japan has been struggling to slow infections ahead of the games. The three...
Japan's Suga: state of emergency broadened after rise in COVID cases

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that a state of emergency was being extended to a broader area due to a rapid rise of coronavirus cases in those regions. But he added that holding a "safe and secure" Olympic games was possible if tight preventive measures were implemented that would keep ordinary Japanese from coming into contact with those arriving in connection with the Games.
Japan widens coronavirus state of emergency as Tokyo Olympics approach

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has reiterated the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead as planned despite the country expanding its coronavirus state of emergency from six areas, including Tokyo, to nine. As Japan struggles to contain the ongoing spread of the virus, Hiroshima, Okayama, and the northern island of Hokkaido...
Tokyo Olympics: Why doesn't Japan cancel the Games?

The Tokyo Olympics are now just over two months away and calls to ditch the Games in the face of the pandemic are getting louder by the day. So why isn't Japan talking about cancelling the Games? The answer as it turns out, is not that simple. The situation is...
People Protest in Streets of Japan, Want Cancellation of Tokyo Olympics

Japanese citizens held anti-Olympic protests in Tokyo on Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from TMZ Sports. Per TMZ, "People held signs reading, 'Extinguish the Olympic Torch' and 'Cancel the Tokyo Olympics.' The photos show a police presence during the demonstration—but it doesn't appear things got out of hand."
Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo as COVID-19 outbreak worsens in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Dozens of protestors on Monday took one of Tokyo’s busiest streets and called for the cancellation of the Summer Olympics, which Japan is determined to host despite a resurgence of coronavirus infections. With the number of hospitalized patients close to record-high levels, along with a slow vaccine...
Tokyo residents protest Olympics amid state of emergency in Japan

With the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics set to begin in less than three months, protests began in the streets of Japan on Monday. People held signs reading "Extinguish the Olympic Torch" and "Cancel the Tokyo Olympics," according to TMZ Sports. The protests come as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Japanese cities, including Tokyo. The rise in cases led the government to extend a state of emergency from May 11 to May 31.
In Japan, a majority of people are opposed to Tokyo hosting Summer Olympics amid the pandemic

Japan Struggling With Covid Ahead Of Olympics

While Western Europe makes progress again covid, people in Africa and Asia still face serious threats. Hospitals in Osaka, Japan’s third-biggest city and only 2 1/2 hours by bullet train from Summer Olympics host Tokyo, are overflowing with coronavirus patients. About 35,000 people nationwide — twice the number of those in hospitals — must stay at home with the disease, often becoming seriously ill and sometimes dying before they can get medical care. As cases surge in Osaka, medical workers say that every corner of the system has been slowed, stretched and burdened. And it’s happening in other parts of the country, too. (Yamaguchi and Komiya, 5/21)