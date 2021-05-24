Mass. authorities say ex-priest killed altar boy in 1972 cold case

May 24 (UPI) -- Authorities on Monday officially closed the case of a Massachusetts altar boy who was found dead in 1972, saying he was likely murdered by a defrocked Catholic priest who died last week.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that before suspect Richard Lavigne died Friday, he had made enough incriminating statements to lead investigators to officially conclude he was responsible for killing 13-year-old Danny Croteau, whose body was found in the Connecticut River in Chicopee, Mass., on April 15, 1972.

Gulluni said at a news conference in Springfield, Mass., that although the former priest "refused to affirmatively admit that he killed" the boy, a breakthrough came as investigators interviewed him just days before his death.

Lavigne, he said, "made several statements to indicate that he was the last person to see Danny Croteau alive" and that he had brought the boy to the riverbank the day before he was found dead.

Lavigne confirmed that he "physically assaulted him there, and after leaving Danny there -- in his words -- and returning a short time later, that he saw Danny floating face-down in the river."

Gulluni said Lavigne also admitted he didn't try to rescue the boy or tell police about his whereabouts.

The interview prompted authorities to prepare an arrest warrant for Lavigne, but he died before it could be executed, Gulluni said.

Lavigne was removed from the priesthood by the Catholic Church in 2003 after being accused of molesting dozens of altar boys in seven parishes where he served from the 1960s to the early 1990s, MassLive reported.

During the press conference, the district attorney played audio excerpts of an interview Lavigne gave to an investigator last week in which he can be heard saying he was "heartbroken ... when I saw [Danny's] body going under and knowing I was responsible for giving him a good shove, you know?"

Danny Croteau's older brother, Joe Croteau, told reporters that listening to the recording was difficult.

"To hear the voice of a sociopath like that guy is bone-chilling," he said. "I'm glad my parents weren't here to hear it. We believe there's a higher power, and he will face that higher power."