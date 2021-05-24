newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Red Light Roundup 05/17-05/23/2021

By Paso Robles Press
Posted by 
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ny3d5_0a9nsoW800

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

May 17, 2021

17:30— Rudy Paul Lopez, 80, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 120 block of Niblick Rd. and was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], EVADING A PEACE OFFICER [2800.1(A)VC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC]; Case no. 21-1249

22:00— Deshan Markel Soles, 32, of Paso Robles was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 211251

22:16— Sean Finn Anderson, 57, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and was released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 211253

May 18, 2021

07:00— Stephanie Nicole Nunez, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Riverside Ave. and was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 211256

20:08— Gregory Douglas Young, 41, transient, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. and was released to a third party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211266

14:30— Mariano Rosales, 48, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Cathedral Canyon Ct. and Sleepy Hollow Rd. and was booked and released for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 21-1260

May 19, 2021

00:45— Sheri Hatchardsandoval, 57, of Templeton was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Pine St. and was released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 211268

09:09— Joseph Oliver Godfrey, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1800 block of Riverside Ave. and was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 211273

09:45— Jacqueline Elizabeth Owens, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on Combine St. and was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 211272

12:28— Thomas Anthony Murray, 57, of Morro Bay was arrested on the 1400 block of Spring St. and was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211276

May 20, 2021

16:36— Janette Morales, 26, of Bakersfield was arrested on the 500 block of Creston Rd. and was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 21-1283

19:30— Christopher Lawerence Thatcher, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 21

May 21, 2021

09:43— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 35, transient, was arrested at Wendy’s and was booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-1288

May 22, 2021

14:29— Javier Ortiz, 53, of Paso Robles was booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 211294

23:11— Tom Eugene Anderson, 47, of Porterville, Ca, was booked and released for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 211302

23:16— Rebecca Ann Ervin, 35, of Porterville, Ca, was booked and released for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 211302

May 23, 2021

20:55— Rocc Dennis Collins, 29, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE WITH LOADED FIREARM [11550(E)(1)H&S], POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB W/FIREARM [11370.1H&S], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], ARMED WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A FELONY [25800(A)PC], CARRIES LOADED FIREARM ON PERSON/VEHICLE [25850(A)PC], 052 [29800(A)(1)], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 211307

Atascadero Police Department

May 18, 2021

08:54— Layn Allen Banks, 68, transient, was booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211240

May 19, 2021

04:56— Christopher Clyde Grimes, 40, of Atascadero was cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 211246

14:14— Gregory Scott Wolfe, 54, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of Graves Creek Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 211251

May 20, 2021

09:33— Michael Andrew Torres, 36, transient, was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and San Gabriel St. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211254

21:25— Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on Quail Ridge Dr. and cited for VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 171405

21:25— Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on Quail Ridge Dr. and cited for VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 211258

21:25— Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on Quail Ridge Dr. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 191355

May 21, 2021

15:57— Anthony Luis Snell, 32, transient, was arrested on the 6200 block of Tecorida Ave. and cited for ANNOY/MOLEST VICTIM UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE [647.6(A)(1)]; Case no. 211264

21:45— Jeffrey Glen Kissinger, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on San Diego Way and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 211260

May 22, 2021

02:09— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 28, transient, was arrested on the 5900 block of E Mall and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 211267

14:37— Samuel David Swartz, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on Lake View Dr. and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 211274

15:04— Courtney Jade Cooper, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on Lake View Dr. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 211275

May 23, 2021

21:21— Jonathan Rushing, 32, of Atascadero was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211280

The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Porterville, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Templeton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ridge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Lake Ridge#Tyler#Dui#O W M#Wendy#11378h S Rsb#Riverside Ave#Spring St#Updated Information#Park St#Tecorida Ave#Lake View Dr#Graves Creek Rd#San Gabriel St#Quail Ridge Dr#Cathedral Canyon Ct#Sale#Poss#Creston Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Mr. Putters Bringing Paddle Boats Back To Atascadero Lake

ATASCADERO — One of Atascadero’s oldest family traditions is coming back this summer as Mr. Putters Putt Putt has officially taken over as the new stewards of the Atascadero Watercraft concierge at the Atascadero Lake. Starting on Memorial Day Weekend, families will once again be able to venture out into the calm, murky waters on power generated from their own elbow grease.
Santa Maria, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Santa Maria Elks Recreation Fundraiser Celebrates 4th of July

SANTA MARIA — Although many Central Coast Holiday programs for Independence Day have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elks Recreation invites you to join our first Annual “You’ve Been Flagged” fundraiser celebrating America. In true Team Santa Maria spirit, plans are well underway for this new, COVID-19-friendly holiday tradition on the Central Coast.
Paso Robles, CAcalcoastnews.com

Deputies arrest those accused in the death of a Paso Robles infant

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson and District Attorney Dan Dow will announce Monday afternoon arrests made over the death of a seven-month-old infant in Paso Robles. Authorities have yet to release additional details about the case. Parkinson and Dow will hold a joint news conference on the matter...
Paso Robles, CAcalcoastnews.com

Paso Robles police save unresponsive teen

Paso Robles Police officers discovered a 15-year-old girl unresponsive and not breathing from an apparent overdose last week at a local residence. Officers and paramedics treated the teen, who was in stable condition before her transport to a local hospital. During the investigation, officers learned the teen was an unreported missing juvenile.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Atascadero Structure Fire on Valle Avenue

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential structure fire at 7720 Valle Avenue on May 14, at 4:43 p.m. Initial reports indicated that the fire was a vegetation fire burning towards a structure. As additional information was gathered, it was determined to be a structure fire that spread to the vegetation.