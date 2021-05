George Kittle is taking in NFL Draft week in style. Well, in his own style, which means grilling and enjoying the fruits of his labor at his new house down in Nashville that features a barn with a full gym in it. Very much a George Kittle staple. So while his team, the San Francisco 49ers, try and figure out the future of their franchise in the draft, Kittle is soaking it all in and enjoying his offseason. And why shouldn’t he? He’s one of the best tight ends in the NFL and just signed a huge contract extension last year. Live it up, George.