Edward Norton's career has officially come full circle, as he has signed on to join Daniel Craig and Dave Bautista in Netflix's murder mystery Knives Out 2. Rian Johnson returns to write and direct the sequel, which is gearing up for a summer shoot in Greece. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film will be another murder mystery featuring a large ensemble cast, so there will plenty of suspects for Craig's Benoit Blanc to investigate. Deadline broke the news of Norton's casting, noting that like Bautista, his character details are being kept under wraps.