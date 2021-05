JetBlue has made flights from New York To London bookable. Flights start on August 12, 2021 on a daily basis and move to twice daily on September 30, 2021. Confusingly the first flights fly New York (JFK) and London (LHR) and the second flights fly New York (JFK) and London (LGW). Keep in mind that flying between the USA & UK at the moment isn’t really possible as USA has a travel ban for those coming from the UK and the UK requires mandatory quarantine for those arriving from the USA. Award flight costs are tied to the cash value of a ticket (e.g the more expensive the flight is the more points it will require). Given the current travel restrictions and uncertainty and the fact that these flights have just become bookable I expected to see lower fares.