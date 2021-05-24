newsbreak-logo
Sasha Johnson: Black Lives Matter activist speaks at an event in June 2020

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSasha Johnson: Black Lives Matter activist speaks at an event in June 2020. Prominent activist Sasha Johnson spoke to the BBC while attending a Black Lives Matter event in Oxford in June 2020. The 27-year-old is critically ill and being treated in intensive care after being shot in the head...

www.bbc.com
Violent Crimes
The Independent

Sasha Johnson: Five arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over shooting of BLM activist

Two men and three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the shooting of activist Sasha Johnson in Peckham, south London.The Black Lives Matter campaigner remains critically ill in hospital after being shot in the head after gunfire erupted at a party on Sunday night. Police in the area stopped a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday and arrested him on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.Their investigation led them to an address in Peckham where three others – an 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 28-year-old – were all...
Minorities

Black Lives Matter Movement

The Black Lives Matter movement affected institutional responses, including some changes with private companies supporting the movement along with holding employees accountable for their actions when acting in ways that could be seen as racist and unfair. This is a good thing. We need to set our foot down as a country and show that we will not tolerate disrespect toward any race, especially those who already endured racist hardships in its past. Incidents continue to happen with innocent black Americans being killed for things such as going to the store to get snacks, A traffic stop,walking in a neighborhood, racial profiling by police. The latest one that comes to mind is Daunte Wright, a twenty year old man killed during a traffic stop in the same city as the trial of Derek Chauvin the man who killed George Floyd.
Minorities

Black Lives Matter activist in critical condition after being shot in head in London

British Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is in critical condition after being shot in the head in London, according to her political party. "It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has been brutally attacked and sustained a gunshot wound to her head," the Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP) said in a Sunday statement. "She is currently in intensive care and in a critical condition."
Minorities
Axios

London police arrest five men in connection to shooting of Black Lives Matter activist

London Metropolitan Police arrested five men in connection with the shooting of British Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, according to a police statement. The state of play: A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicions of having a weapon, as well as for possession of class A drugs with intent to distribute. Three men were arrested on suspicions of "affray" — fighting in a public space — and for possessing class B drugs with intent to supply.
Violent Crimes
Newsweek

Who Is Sasha Johnson? BLM Activist in Critical Condition After London Shooting

A prominent Black Lives Matter activist in the U.K. is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the head in London, her political party said. Sasha Johnson was being treated in an intensive care unit after being shot in the early hours of Sunday morning "following numerous death threats as a result of her activism," the Taking The Initiative Party (TTIP) said on Instagram.
MinoritiesWashington Times

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors resigns

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter who’s become a lightning rod over her lavish lifestyle has resigned. Patrisse Cullors, 37, is leaving the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation effective Friday, after nearly six years leading the group. “I’ve created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and...
Minorities
The Independent

Black Lives Matter co-founder resigns from movement amid ‘misused’ donations controversy

One of the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement announced on Thursday that she is resigning as the executive director of the foundation, amid controversy surrounding her allegedly lavish lifestyle.Patrisse Cullors, 37, maintained that neither right-wing attempts to discredit her nor criticism from other Black activists had anything to do with her decision to step down. Her last day with the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, which she helmed for nearly six years, is on Friday.Ms Cullors said that she is going to focus on the upcoming release of her second book and a multi-year TV development...
Toledo, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Black Lives Matter activists remember George Floyd and the protests following his murder

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been one year since the death of George Floyd, and here at home, Black Lives Matter Activists are remembering that day and what it means to them. "Today marks an anniversary of that powerful day where we first saw those images - those terrorizing, disgusting images that we'll never forget," said Julian Mack, spokesperson for the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo.
Minorities
The Independent

Sasha Johnson: London vigil to be held as BLM activist shot in head undergoes surgery

A vigil will take place in London for Sasha Johnson, the black anti-racism activist fighting for her life after being caught up in gunfire when violence erupted at a party.The gathering will take place outside Kings College Hospital in Camberwell, south London, at 3pm on Monday.Ms Johnson, 27, remains in a critical condition in hospital after she was shot in the head in Peckham, south-east London, in the early hours of Sunday.The mother-of-two has just undergone a successful operation and her parents are by her side.Police said there is no evidence that the 27-year-old campaigner was the intended target of...