Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton said the team is "optimistic" about the extent of Tyrese Haliburton's left knee injury during a media session on Tuesday afternoon. "We're very optimistic still with Tyrese and we're working with multiple professionals as far as getting all the opinions together and we have a whole group of our medical staff just making sure that all the information that is given out is correct. But we are optimistic and when they get that information they will share it with you guys. He clearly will not play tonight."