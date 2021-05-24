newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salinas, CA

YMCA’s Salinas Aquatic Center reopens to members, public

By Avery Johnson
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1KB4_0a9nqGd800
Pexels

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Central Coast YMCA announced that the Salinas Aquatic Center is reopening Monday.

The facility is now open for members, but the public can also get in by paying a fee.

The YMCA said the center underwent repairs and upgrades, and a team was hired to disinfect and deep clean the center every day ahead of the reopening. The center now has a new filtration system and automatic chemical feeders to make sure the water is properly treated.

The City of Salinas has bought a robot vacuum for the pool to keep it clean during off-hours.

On June 1, the YMCA will begin registration for swim lessons, but it will also provide aqua classes and community rentals.

The YMCA's Kids Zone at its Salinas branch is set to reopen on June 7.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
374
Followers
125
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Salinas, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Salinas, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Calif#Central Coast Ymca#Aqua Classes#Community Rentals#Swim Lessons#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Gonzales, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

City of Gonzales Recreation now selling Summer Pool Passes for the community pool

GONZALES, Calif. (KION) The City of Gonzales Recreation wants you to beat the heat this summer at the Gonzales Community pool. Residents can now purchase their pool passes and use them any time between June 15 through September 18, 2021. Individual pool passes are $75 per person for people ages four and up. This includes The post City of Gonzales Recreation now selling Summer Pool Passes for the community pool appeared first on KION546.
Marina, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina City Council allocates $150,000 to repair Water City roller hockey building

MARINA, Calif. (KION) The Marina City Council has assigned $150,000 for immediate repair of the Water City roller hockey building located on Second Avenue in Marina. The money will help protect the building and bring the building into safety compliance. The post Marina City Council allocates $150,000 to repair Water City roller hockey building appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz County, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Temporary bike, pedestrian path to be installed on Green Valley Road

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The County of Santa Cruz says residents will soon have a new way to travel on Green Valley Road. A spokesperson for the county said it will be installing a temporary protected bike and pedestrian path between Amesti Road and Pinto Lake City Part to improve safety and encourage alternative means of transportation. Because it is a temporary installation, the county will use materials such as paint and metal planters instead of permanent barriers or landscaping.
Santa Cruz County, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

More Santa Cruz County businesses reopen as county moves to Yellow Tier

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Blue Lounge has been closed for much of the last year. Now, its doors can once again reopen as Santa Cruz County moves to the Yellow Tier. Santa Cruz officially moved into the yellow tier and this means businesses like amusement parks, breweries, and gyms can expand their capacity. Other businesses like bars that don't serve food, are able to finally reopen to open indoors for the first time in months at a capacity of 25 percent or 35 percent if there is proof of a negative COVID-19 test and full vaccination.
Salinas, CAMonterey County Herald

Hartnell Child Development Center reopens fall registration

SALINAS — The Hartnell College Child Development Center is accepting morning and afternoon preschool applications for Fall 2021, with a plan to provide in-person instruction. Programs at the center, located on Hartnell’s Main Campus in Salinas, remain free to most families. A previous $25 registration fee has been waived, as...
Monterey County, CAMonterey County Herald

Monterey County Agricultural Education gets $2,500 donation

Norm Groot, executive director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau and a local farmer, recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Monterey County Agricultural Education Inc. Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to community nonprofits, aspiring ag students...
Salinas, CAkion546.com

Salinas City Council to consider cutting police funding

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas City Council is expected to consider cutting police funding at an upcoming meeting, according to Monterey County Supervisor Steve McShane. In response, a petition is circulating online arguing in favor of continuing full funding for the Salinas Police Department over the next six years. According...
Salinas, CAkingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley community leaders gather to talk trash, recycling

SALINAS VALLEY — A virtual meeting was recently held to discuss Waste Management’s SmartTruck program and how it fits into compliance with new organics and recycling laws. Residents were able to learn the reasons why collection services have undergone changes, which include closer monitoring of their discarded waste with the potential for fines, during the April 21 community meeting.
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
Salinas, CAPosted by
Salinas News Alert

Coming soon: Salinas events

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. Blue Zones Project Volunteer Opportunities; 3. Yoga with Coach Pegah; 4. HMIS Basics, Advanced Reporting Tool, and Optional 2nd Session ShelterPoint; 5. Salinas 1st Annual Juneteenth Celebration;