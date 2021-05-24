YMCA’s Salinas Aquatic Center reopens to members, public

Pexels

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Central Coast YMCA announced that the Salinas Aquatic Center is reopening Monday.

The facility is now open for members, but the public can also get in by paying a fee.

The YMCA said the center underwent repairs and upgrades, and a team was hired to disinfect and deep clean the center every day ahead of the reopening. The center now has a new filtration system and automatic chemical feeders to make sure the water is properly treated.

The City of Salinas has bought a robot vacuum for the pool to keep it clean during off-hours.

On June 1, the YMCA will begin registration for swim lessons, but it will also provide aqua classes and community rentals.

The YMCA's Kids Zone at its Salinas branch is set to reopen on June 7.