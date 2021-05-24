Teen robbed at gunpoint while walking home Friday

(Max Kleinen/Unsplash)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) Lincoln Police are investigating reports of a teenager being robbed at gunpoint while walking home Friday afternoon, 1011Now reported.

Officers spoke to the 19-year-old victim who said he was walking home in the area of 10th Street and Harrison Avenue when a light-colored, four-door car pulled up beside him.

The victim told LPD that a man got out of the driver's seat and demanded his belongings while pointing a gun at him.

LPD said the suspect stole the teen's phone and wallet containing his ID, cash and debit card before driving away.

Officers canvassed the area and are looking for video evidence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to LPD 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.