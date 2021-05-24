Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 542 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles east of Sierra Madera, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pecos County. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov