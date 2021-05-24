Flood Advisory issued for Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Eastern Johnson County in north central Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 543 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms ongoing over Eastern Johnson County. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Burleson, Cleburne, Keene, Joshua, Alvarado, Venus, Grandview, Cross Timber, Rio Vista and Briaroaks. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with a quick 1 to 2 inches of additional rain possible within the next hour or so.alerts.weather.gov