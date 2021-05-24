newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Johnson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Eastern Johnson County in north central Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 543 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms ongoing over Eastern Johnson County. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Burleson, Cleburne, Keene, Joshua, Alvarado, Venus, Grandview, Cross Timber, Rio Vista and Briaroaks. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with a quick 1 to 2 inches of additional rain possible within the next hour or so.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rio Vista, TX
County
Johnson County, TX
City
Grandview, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Keene, TX
State
Texas State
City
Cleburne, TX
City
Alvarado, TX
City
Burleson, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Thunderstorms#Weather Radar#Flood Advisory#Cross Timber#Mansfield#Eastern Johnson County#Doppler Radar#Severity#Target Area#Deaths#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Ellis County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Ellis, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Ellis; Johnson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Johnson County in north central Texas West central Ellis County in north central Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 136 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Grandview, or 12 miles southeast of Alvarado, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Maypearl around 155 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Texas StateWFAA

Tornado warnings issued for parts of North Texas: What to know

Showers and storms return Sunday, which starts a stormy pattern lasting most of the week. Here's what to expect. A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Ellis and Johnson counties until Ellis and Johnson County until 2:15 p.m. While the severe threat continues to be low, there's just...
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas...northeast Texas and south central Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and Young. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains and Van Zandt. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * Through Wednesday morning * Additional rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Ellis County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis; Johnson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Johnson County in north central Texas Northwestern Ellis County in north central Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alvarado, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Venus around 645 PM CDT. Midlothian around 705 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Ellis County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis; Johnson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JOHNSON AND NORTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 650 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Midlothian, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. This severe storm will be near Midlothian around 710 PM CDT. Glenn Heights and Ovilla around 715 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Denton County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Denton, Johnson, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Denton; Johnson; Tarrant SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR JOHNSON...DENTON AND TARRANT COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 608 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along the I-35W corridor. The storms were moving east-northeast at 40 mph. One storm was located near Shady Shores in Denton County, another was near Lakeside in Tarrant County, and a third was near Godley in Johnson County. Nickel size hail will be possible with these storms.
Bell County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph or wind gusts in excess of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Denton; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Grayson; Hamilton; Hill; Hood; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lampasas; Limestone; McLennan; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rockwall; Somervell; Tarrant; Wise WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds near 25 mph with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range expected. * WHERE...Portions of North and Central Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles on east to west oriented roadways.
Johnson County, TXPosted by
Times-Review

UPDATED: Johnson County under tornado watch until 11 p.m.

The storm west of Rio Vista is intensifying and has produced golfball size hail previously. Golfball size hail is being reported on Park Road 21 around Cleburne State Park. ————————————————————— UPDATE: 8:15 p.m. Grandview area is clear, it’s well east now, or just west of Maypearl on the county line....