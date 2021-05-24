newsbreak-logo
Prowers County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Prowers by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 15:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Prowers THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PROWERS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 421 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Two Buttes Reservoir, or 20 miles south of Lamar, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Two Buttes Reservoir. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL PROWERS COUNTIES At 855 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicates light rain falling over the warning area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain fell over the area earlier this evening. Flash flooding will continue until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Kiowa and North Central Prowers Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN OTERO...NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO...KIOWA...CROWLEY...NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO AND NORTHERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of strong winds along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Truckton to 6 miles southeast of Forder to 14 miles north of Kit Carson. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible, even without rain or lightning. Also, blowing dust reducing visibilities below 1 mile may be possible. Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Eads, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Blue Lake, Sweetwater Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, Arlington, Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon.