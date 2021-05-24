newsbreak-logo
Rawlins County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rawlins by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rawlins THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN THOMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov
Kansas
Rawlins County, KS
Rawlins County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Thomas County in northwestern Kansas South central Rawlins County in northwestern Kansas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 934 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Colby, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Thomas and south central Rawlins Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Decatur County, KS

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Rawlins County, KS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL RAWLINS AND NORTHWESTERN THOMAS COUNTIES At 725 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Atwood, Blakeman and Beardsley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED