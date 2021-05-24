Severe Weather Statement issued for Rawlins by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rawlins THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN THOMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas.alerts.weather.gov