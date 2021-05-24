newsbreak-logo
Bayfield County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Bayfield by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bayfield A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN BAYFIELD COUNTY At 543 PM CDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was 7 miles northeast of Barnes, or 31 miles north of Hayward, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 30 mph, pea size hail, heavy downpours, and occasional cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms. These storms will be near Drummond around 555 PM CDT. Ino and Benoit around 600 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Moquah, Mason, Grand View and Lake Owen. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov
