Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill sells CityCenterDC condo for $450,000 less than its original list price

By Michael Neibauer
Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 20 days ago
Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill has sold her CityCenterDC condominium for roughly the same amount she bought it for seven years ago. McCaskill, a Democrat who represented Missouri in the Senate for two terms, and her husband, Joseph Shepard, sold the Residences at CityCenter condo for $2.75 million, according to public records. They bought it in early 2014, shortly after the building debuted, for $2.71 million — which appeared to be the most expensive unit to sell at that point. The condo first went back on the market in 2019 for $3.2 million, Realtor.com reported, and had been on and off the market in the two-plus years since.

