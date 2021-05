When you’ve been through as many traumatic breakups as I have, you start developing a kind of routine to get over them. It’s sort of like the six degrees of separation (any The Script fans in the house?) but there’s a lot more rage, pettiness and binge eating. It’s no secret that breakups bring out the worst, most bizarre, side of one’s personality. However, some people take it to a whole new level. Look at this woman who flew from the US to Korea to destroy a love lock that she had once shared with her ex-boyfriend. We love this!