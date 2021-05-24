Cape Coral enforces two-day per week watering schedule

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The City of Cape Coral is stepping up its efforts to enforce the two-day-a-week watering schedule.

Residents are allowed to water two days a week, the dates and times assigned by your address.

A City spokesperson said Code Compliance steps up enforcement each dry season to make sure residents are conserving water to ensure there is enough pressure in the system for the hydrants connected to the reuse system and for city residents to water their lawns.

Additionally, following the watering schedule helps to maintain the canal levels in the freshwater canal system.

The City spokesperson said residents should consider adjusting their irrigation system timers accordingly when the rainy season begins.