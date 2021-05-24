newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral enforces two-day per week watering schedule

By Jessica Babb
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMbrJ_0a9nnvLM00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The City of Cape Coral is stepping up its efforts to enforce the two-day-a-week watering schedule.

Residents are allowed to water two days a week, the dates and times assigned by your address.

A City spokesperson said Code Compliance steps up enforcement each dry season to make sure residents are conserving water to ensure there is enough pressure in the system for the hydrants connected to the reuse system and for city residents to water their lawns.

Additionally, following the watering schedule helps to maintain the canal levels in the freshwater canal system.

The City spokesperson said residents should consider adjusting their irrigation system timers accordingly when the rainy season begins.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pressure#Lawns#Irrigation System#Dry Season#Rainy Season#City Residents#Fla#Enforcement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Water System
Related
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral considers adopting panhandling ordinance

CAPE CORAL, FLA.– The Cape Coral City Council is considering an ordinance prohibiting panhandling. The purpose of the ordinance is to prohibit activities that interfere with the primary purpose of public roads and rights-of-ways by causing distractions to drivers, unsafe pedestrian movements, stopping or slowing down traffic, or accidents. Individuals...
Fort Myers Beach, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Property meant for Margaritaville’s satellite lot sold amid financial trouble

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – The company managing the Margaritaville Resort’s construction project announced they are restructuring. Residents on Fort Myers Beach have been anxiously awaiting the highly anticipated resort construction to start. Right near the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and San Carlos Blvd, you can still see the sign from TPI Hospitality, advertising their plans for a plot of land there, but now, that plan is no more.
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Labor shortage crisis cripples some SWFL businesses

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A labor shortage crisis is crippling some businesses in Southwest Florida. Simply put, there are more jobs than workers. Some people are blaming that on the $1,200 a month in federal unemployment that is set to end. The job placement firm Career Source warns that ending unemployment funds won’t solve the labor shortage.
Collier County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shots fired at Naples mobile home park

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County deputies are responding to a shooting at a mobile home park on Dewey Court and San Marco Boulevard in Naples. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they got a call around 10 p.m. for shots fired at Southwinds Mobile Home Park. No one was...
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Boater dies after crashing into Cape Coral dock

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A boater died Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a dock at Alhambra Lake near SW 4th Court in Cape Coral. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. when an 18-foot pontoon boat crashed into a dock causing the driver to be thrown from the vessel.
North Port, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Burn ban issued for City of North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. – A burn ban was issued for the City of North Port Wednesday afternoon. City officials said the Fire Chief for the City of North Port has determined that an “Extraordinary Fire Hazard” now exists due to the extreme drought conditions and the threat of wildfire. Effective immediately, the Outdoor Burn Ban is enacted within city limits.
WildlifePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Mat algae covers bottom of Matlacha Pass

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Another threat is lurking under the surface of the water, and it’s called mat algae. It can destroy the ecosystem by sucking all the oxygen out of the water. Right now thick, green, mat algae is covering the bottom of Matlacha Pass. “The root cause is...
Collier County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Burn ban issued in Collier County

Collier County Commissioners announced this morning a burn ban is effective immediately for the area and will remain active until further notice. Commissioners say they made the decision after consulting with local fire officials, law enforcement, and the Florida Forest Service. According to a press release issued by the county,...
HobbiesPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

May 28 fishing report from Byron Stout

Winds finally abated enough over the past week for anglers to get after fish that never really quit biting. Offshore anglers and fly fishers benefitted most, hat sales least. Offshore anglers will lose the chance of keeping amberjack or gray triggerfish on June 1. But when that door closes the gag grouper door opens, through Dec. 31 in most Gulf waters. And spotted trout also reopen under new rules in local waters on Tuesday.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men arrested for trespassing at Fort Myers High

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Two men were arrested for trespassing at Fort Myers High School on Thursday while protesting about climate change. Donald Jose David Zepeda, 32, from Marietta, Georgia, and Nicholas Vazquez, 23, from Hialeah, Florida, are facing charges of trespassing on school grounds, disturbing the peace, and trespassing/failure to leave school safe zone after second order.