An 18-year old Chino Valley man led police on a pursuit Monday afternoon. Chino Valley Police say they received information that David or “DJ” Knight was driving through Chino Valley. When an officer attempted to stop Knight, he fled. The initial pursuit was called off when Knight ran a red light at Highway-89 and Center Street. A short time later, a YCSO deputy began the pursuit again. A second deputy used stop sticks to disable Knight’s vehicle on Williamson Valley Road at which time he was arrested. Knight is a suspect in two burglaries and is facing charges in four other jurisdictions.