newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Why Playing It Safe Is Not a Good Idea

By Dan Reiland
outreachmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 reasons to avoid being overly cautious as a leader. The sustained pressures of unanswered questions, unsolved problems, and an unknown future have caused leaders to pull back, hesitate and in many cases, play it safe. Here are a few statements from leaders in the past few weeks. • I...

outreachmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Move It#Important Things#True Life#Work Time#Long Life#Work Life#Trusting God#Difficult Times#Craziness#Everyday Life#Panic#Engage Trust#Regaining Belief#Effective Leadership#Culture#Willingness#Reckless Leadership#Unsolved Problems#Core#Vulnerability
Related
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

Here’s How Your Relationships Change When You Learn To Love Yourself

I was talking with a friend a while ago about how dating is going for her. She regaled me with stories of good dates, bad dates, and purely comical dates. With each story, I noticed she kept coming back to this one common thread—why was the guy really there with her? Even on a good date with a guy she liked, the thought was always in the back of her mind that he must have ulterior motives.
Family RelationshipsEureka Times-Standard

Sense and Sensitivity: Brother doesn’t follow through on good ideas

Dear Harriette: I think that my brother has a bunch of good ideas, but he never executes them. I’m afraid I’m watching him turn into one of those people who is all talk and no action. He’s constantly pitching ideas to our friends and family but never doing anything with them. I know that people are getting sick of him and his lack of follow-through. I even watched my dad loan him money to kickstart his business plan only for him to spend the money on random things. What can I do to make sure he tightens up? I don’t want people losing faith in him. — Just Do It.
KidsBirmingham Star

Reading from three? Here's why early learning could be a good idea

Knowledge is a gift that parents can give their children from an early age, and one of the most important ways of handing down this gift is through the power of reading. Parenting Expert Sister Yolanda Mpilo advises on how parents can get their children to love reading way before they start school.
Kidspowerofpositivity.com

20 Soothing Phrases to Help Reassure a Frightened Child

When a child is frightened, finding soothing phrases to use will help calm the intense emotion. While you would like to prevent children from ever experiencing fear, it isn’t a realistic option. Instead, you must find ways to soothe the child and help them through those moments. Soothing phrases are helpful because it allows the child to open up, and it also helps them gain perspective.
Home & Gardenchatsports.com

Why People Think Are A Good Idea Collections

It is important to work hard to make sure you are dealing with qualified professional for your complex task. This is particularly when you need to have the replacement of your windows. Planning first will be essential to make sure you are dealing with an affordable service that will meet all your expectations.
Yogamindful.org

A 15-Minute Meditation for Self-Acceptance

Mindfulness meditation involves a willingness to be with ourselves as we are. I like to think of mindfulness as a way of learning to work with ourselves, and not on ourselves. If you’re like me, then you probably know that cutting yourself a break is good for your well-being, and on some level, many of us are healing from perfectionism. Engaging in a mindfulness practice, we can begin to develop present moment awareness of the breath, thoughts, feelings, sensations and surroundings. We can start to notice whatever is happening within us and around us with curiosity and kindness.
Family RelationshipsThe Post and Courier

ParentsCare: Pick a parenting style that works

As caring parents gain in the fourth key to becoming a more effective parent, knowledge, it becomes more evident that how we parent is critical. That’s why picking a parenting style, one that can be agreed to by all caregivers, is critical. Often, the responsible adults come from a variety of backgrounds with different choices in how best to raise a child. Split decisions can create disharmony and lead to confusion, not only for the children, but for the parents, too. Before a couple decides to take on the awesome responsibility of having and raising another human being, it’s important to do research and discuss a style with the techniques to help the children be well cared for, show ways to build and maintain a healthy relationship and help the home function more efficiently.
Mental HealthRepublic

Perfectionist wants to sleep on it

Dear Amy: I have such a strong drive to be productive, to take action, to keep things organized, and to stay perfectly on top of everything. This is good to a certain extent, but I am past that borderline. I suffer from sleep issues — falling and staying asleep. Plus,...
Mental Healthlife-and-lemons.com

How I Manage my Anxiety

Please remember that all mental health experiences are different and experienced in their own unique ways. If you feel in any way triggered, or are struggling with mental illness, please speak to a professional and seek the help you need. We are approaching the – for now – last post...
Religiongoodmenproject.com

How To Think Like Marcus Aurelius

The Meditations of the Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius is one of the most cherished and widely-read self-help classics of all time. His personal reflections contain a lot of good advice based on the ancient Stoic philosophy that he followed. Below, I’ve outlined three of the most simple and practical Stoic...
Mental HealthThrive Global

How To Practice Self Compassion: 3 Ways

Self-compassion is supporting and understanding yourself during difficult times the same way you’d do for others. For people-pleasers especially, it can be hard to put themselves first and give themselves the same care, attention, and thought that they give to other people. Some people have to learn self-compassion, and that’s...
Religioninspiringtips.com

14 Simple Ways to Glorify God in Everyday Life

You do not have to serve God full-time just to glorify Him. Wherever you are right now, He has put you there to be salt and light (Matthew 5:13-16). Meaning, He wants you to be a role model in living a pleasing life to Him. If you want to start...
EducationThrive Global

Aimee Teesdale: “Another essential strategy is to practice forgiveness”

Peace, love and joy is supposed to be our natural default state, and so maintaining it is more about removing whatever is causing us to not feel that way. So if I notice there’s something disturbing my peace, my first strategy is usually to journal about it. It’s very helpful for me to express my thoughts onto paper and make sense of them, and quite often I am able to find the non-useful belief I’m holding onto and create new perspectives around it.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Stop Hating Yourself

While pictures that people post on social media would have you think otherwise, many people suffer from self-loathing. Grammy Award-winning artist Shawn Colvin talks about her experience with depression and the ensuing self-loathing. There are steps we can take to stop hating ourselves, starting with challenging the idea that everyone...
Mental Healthbiblicalcounselingcoalition.org

How Do You Deal with Anxiety?

I get it. Anxiety is real. Life gets tough, trials hit, pressure mounts, and our flesh takes over. Before we know it, we’re overwhelmed with worry. In fact, that is exactly how the dictionary would define anxiety. Thankfully, for those of us who trust in Jesus, we don’t have to...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

Are You Bad At Dating, or Are You Insecurely Attached?

Attachment patterns are central to being able to form and keep relationships, whether intimate relationships or platonic connections. Attachment patterns are formed in childhood but often play out with intimate partners, and close relationships. As an example, someone raised by parents who were often detached or rejecting and thus formed an avoidant attachment style (think—”I don’t need anyone, I am independent”) is likely to push partners away, withdraw during arguments, hold back from sharing feelings, suddenly stop texting after a period of closeness or be reluctant to commit[1]. So the crux of this? You can thank your parents, they mess you up.
Relationship Advicenny360.com

How to repair a broken relationship

Are you refusing to speak to a family member? Maybe this person did something harmful to you. Or did an old friend betray you with gossip or lies?. We’ve all had relationships go sour at some point in our lives. Parents and adult children can have a falling out. Co-workers can have conflict. Neighbors can get into quarrels.
ReligionEast Oregonian

Living on purpose: This, too, shall pass

I genuinely believe there is no better place to live than Eastern Oregon. And there are few better times than spring. One of the spring events I enjoy most is when the brown, dead fields filled with decaying debris from the previous year suddenly begin to turn green as new life erupts out of the ground. The change is drastic and happens over a matter of a few weeks.
Healththeapeiron.co.uk

What If True Self-Help Is Helping Others?

The self-help industry is colossal. With the world in its current state, people’s need for positive affirmation has surely gone through the roof. Guess what they’ll turn to fulfill it? Self-help is a highly likely option. It’s easy, it feels good, and it’s all over the place — but is it effective?