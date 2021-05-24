newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

June 15 Reopening Will Boost Tourism, But Full Pandemic Recovery Likely Years Away

By Priya Sridhar
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravel to San Diego is picking up, but limitations on large events are one of the final hurdles in the way of tourism numbers climbing back to normal. According to the Airport Authority, over the past month we have had multiple days where 20,000 or more passengers have checked through the TSA checkpoints at San Diego's airport. Those numbers are up from the worst days of the pandemic, but we're still at only about half the normal traffic for this time of the year. A typical day sees anywhere from 35,000 to 45,000 passengers, according to the Tourism Authority.

www.nbcsandiego.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Government
State
Arizona State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tourism Industry#Tsa#Economy#Travel Experts#Travelers#Local Events#Business Events#The Airport Authority#Tsa#City Council#The The Tourism Authority#Tourism Numbers#Industry Experts#Typically Hotel Occupancy#Leisure#Businesses#Vaccination Verification#Outdoor Events#City Leaders#Convention Attendees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
News Break
Travel
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
San Diego, CAkusi.com

New SANDAG report examines COVID-19 impacts on transportation in the San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The annual State of the Commute report examined how the San Diego regional transportation system was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to the data, the number of vehicle miles traveled on our highways, highway and transit commute times, and transit ridership was all down significantly in 2020, but bicycle ridership was up.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
San Diego County, CAUCSD Guardian

San Diego ranks seventh among most ozone polluted cities in the US

A report released by the American Lung Association showed that San Diego originally had the sixth worst ozone pollution in the country in 2019 for the fifth year in a row. As of 2021, they have moved to seventh. The rankings are based on the number of “unhealthy air days” using the Air Quality Index adopted with the 2015 Ozone National Air Quality Standard, the hottest time-frame recorded in global history, and the Air Quality Index.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
San Diego, CALa Jolla

Our Readers Write: Puesto, Harry’s Coffee Shop, leaf blowers, pelicans, ocean

No reason to give Puesto priority over other businesses. When the first story about Puesto surfaced a month ago — asking the city to give up 10 or so parking places on Wall Street to help Puesto business — I was amazed to read how a few private sector people thought it appropriate to have the city subsidize their business. This would be at the expense of 40,000-plus La Jolla residents and visitors and hundreds of other restaurants, businesses, nonprofits and government services.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California Staterismedia.com

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.