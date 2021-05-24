June 15 Reopening Will Boost Tourism, But Full Pandemic Recovery Likely Years Away

Travel to San Diego is picking up, but limitations on large events are one of the final hurdles in the way of tourism numbers climbing back to normal. According to the Airport Authority, over the past month we have had multiple days where 20,000 or more passengers have checked through the TSA checkpoints at San Diego's airport. Those numbers are up from the worst days of the pandemic, but we're still at only about half the normal traffic for this time of the year. A typical day sees anywhere from 35,000 to 45,000 passengers, according to the Tourism Authority.