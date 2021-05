The Fashion Museum in Bath is putting its best foot forward as it reopens with a new exhibition called Shoephoria! on 18 May.The exhibition, which will run into 2022, will showcase 350 pairs of boots and shoes to illustrate the evolution of shoe style over the last 300 years.The footwear will be drawn from the museum’s world-class collection as well as “star” shoes borrowed for the exhibition. The museum will also present a selection of Manolo Blank’s signature classics and footwear inspired by the shoemaker’s passions.Visitors will be able to view shoes worn by big cultural icons such as actors...