newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

The Power of Seeking Justice Together

By Terence Lester
outreachmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen We Stand: The Power of Seeking Justice Together. WHO: Terence Lester, a speaker, activist, author and thought leader in the realm of systemic poverty. He’s known for nationwide campaigns that bring awareness to issues surrounding homelessness, poverty and economic inequality. HE SAYS: “Your work and your contributions matter and...

outreachmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Injustice#Community#Awareness Campaigns#Ivp#Systemic Poverty#Practical Ways#Activist#Nationwide Campaigns#People#Stand#Unique Ways#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
Beaver Dam, WIWiscnews.com

Racial justice group in Beaver Dam seeks to educate and build connections

A group in Beaver Dam has worked over the past year to effect change against racism in the community. The group, which has been meeting virtually, has grown to about 30 members and serves as a space for discussion and education among its participants and a way to brings ideas to the area at large. Group members share resources with one another about how to attack racism and internal bias, and the group has organized different events, with more on the way.
Homelessstandardnewswire.com

Terence Lester Reveals the Hidden Power of Community in Times of Social Injustice in New Book, 'When We Stand: The Power of Seeking Justice Together'

ATLANTA, May 19, 2021 /Standard Newswire/ -- Though events of social injustice typically magnify matters that provoke division, it can also catalyze individuals to go beyond their comfort zone in pursuing solutions for change. Terence Lester, founder of nonprofit Love Beyond Walls equips people with tangible tools to confront society's most complex issues in new book, "When We Stand: The Power of Seeking Justice Together", now available at book retailers nationwide.
Houston, TXcechouston.org

Bayou City Waterkeeper seeks Water Justice and Watershed Research Fellows

Bayou City Waterkeeper, a regional watershed organization based in Houston, is looking for two people to serve as Watershed Research and Water Justice Fellows through its paid fellowship program during the Fall 2021 semester. These fellowships are remote. The Fellows will analyze issues affecting local communities, and learn more about working at a small non-profit organization and help make an impact on local environmental policy. Candidates should be self-motivated and eager to learn, be strategic thinkers, like writing, be organized, and have a passion for advancing environmental and social justice. For the full descriptions and application instructions, visit bayoucitywaterkeeper.org. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis starting on June 15 until filled. All interviews will be via Google Meet.
Trouble Relationshipelreporterosf.com

Restorative justice seeks to heal families facing domestic violence

Cases of abuse skyrocketed during the pandemic. According to experts, prevention and reconciliation programs should engage abusers as well as survivors. As a child, Tina Rodríguez was a victim of domestic violence and sexual abuse and repeatedly called 911 to report mistreatment by her father against her mother and siblings. His attacks not only caused her serious eating disorders but also a deep trauma only healed after years of family therapy. This healing path however, led to an unexpected outcome: over time, Rodríguez reconciled with the man who destroyed her childhood.
Minoritieswgcu.org

"The Racial Reality" Column Seeks to Move Readers to Act Boldly in the Service of Racial Justice

A new column debuted on Monday in the Naples Daily News and the News-Press called "The Racial Reality." The columnist is Florida Gulf Coast University associate professor of sociology, and Director of FGCU’s Center for Critical Race and Ethnic Studies, Dr. Ted Thornhill. The preface to the debut, titled “George Floyd murder anniversary chance to do something meaningful,” says Dr. Thornhill's mission is to provide insightful and provocative analysis about racial matters of local and national importance. And that ultimately, he hopes to stir the hearts and minds of readers and move them to act boldly in the service of racial justice in Southwest Florida and beyond.
ReligionThe Christian Science Monitor

Embracing change

Often, with change comes uncertainty. As we wonder what life will look like after the pandemic, there are many questions. Yet we can embrace constructive change moment by moment when we are clear about what doesn’t change – the constancy of good. Even as the form of our experience changes...
Educationlasentinel.net

Concerning Limbiko’s Legacy of Good: Kawaida Principles and Practice of Education

As we celebrate the graduation of our young people stepping into the world and continue the critically important struggle for quality education for our children, I think of all the Seba, the teachers of the good, the right and the possible, that I’ve known. I think of my beloved mother and father, my sisters and brothers, and of my grade-school teachers and my college teachers, and all the ancestors and contemporaries who taught words and ways of wisdom and life, of striving and struggle and doing good in and for the world. And I value them and all they gave me as a great, continuing and eternal gift and good. And I think of my colleagues, co-workers and always and especially in the month of May, of Seba Limbiko Tembo, beloved sister, sacred friend and honored ancestor to whom I dedicate this commentary on Kawaida principles and practice of education. For May is the month of her coming into being and beginning the journey of life that would lead her to the moral vocation of teaching, the deep commitment to Kawaida and to our family and community with which she would co-create a context of shared goodness in which she would ground herself and flourish.
AdvocacyColumbia University

Virtual Workshop Convenes Women Peacebuilders Paving the Way to a Post-Pandemic Future

This spring, the Women, Peace and Security Program hosted a series of virtual convenings of women peacebuilders from across 13 countries, all of whom are members of the Peace and Social Change Fellowship network from the program’s last two years. Their knowledge exchange, centered on themes ranging from challenging mainstream policy to building solidarity and coalitions, will be featured on a forthcoming episode of the Conversations from the Leading Edge podcast and will inform the creation of a co-authored toolkit for the feminist future.
Advocacykawarthanow.com

Nogojiwanong Friendship Centre

Website: www.facebook.com/pages/Nogojiwanong-Friendship-Centre/276061133422. We strive to enhance the quality of life for Aboriginal People in Peterborough County by supporting self-determined activities that will strengthen our community. We value all Aboriginal Beliefs, as given by the Creator through our ancestors. We strive to promote good health, long life and peace of mind through cultural, social and recreational activities for Aboriginal people of Turtle Island. This will bring about a good way of life today and in the future.
Atlanta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Georgia Power investing in racial equity, social justice efforts

ATLANTA – Georgia Power Co. and the utility’s nonprofit foundation announced a $75 million, five-year commitment Monday to advancing racial equity and social justice. The money will support initiatives focused on equity in education, criminal justice and economic empowerment. “At Georgia Power, we’re standing with our communities as, together, we...
Tulsa, OKThe Hill

107-year-old Tulsa massacre survivor tells Congress 'I am seeking justice'

Viola Fletcher and her brother are two survivors that testified in person about the Tulsa massacre. The U.S. has not officially recognized the massacre. Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission raised $30 million, and, reportedly, survivors were not compensated. A 107-year-old woman and her “baby brother,” who is 100 years old,...
Brown County, WIWNCY

Family Not Giving Up In Seeking Justice For A Loved One

ONEIDA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A fight for justice and a fight for change, that’s what the family of Jonathon Tubby says it’s striving for. The family plans to appeal the federal court’s decision this past week to throw out their wrongful death lawsuit. “We believe that the decision that was...
Societypsychologytoday.com

Why Kindness Has a Ripple Effect

Have you ever launched a rock into a still body of water? The impact of the rock creates a ripple effect across the entire pond, until those ripples reach the edge of the water. It can be a beautiful experience, and it also illustrates how our actions affect other people. When we display love and kindness to others, that feeling ripples out to people in our inner circle and perhaps beyond it. The same logic also applies to hate or anger.
Houston, TXculturemap.com

Houston power brokers launch game-changing new social justice fund

Responding to inequities and mounting calls for change after the murder of George Floyd, Mayor Sylvester Turner and a group of Houston business executives and civic leaders have announced a pivotal new tool to help the Black community. The new Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity aims to...
Prince William County, VAInside Nova

Prince William's racial and social justice commission seeks input

Prince William County residents are urged to express their thoughts on education, policing and government services at this week’s Racial and Social Justice Commission meeting. The commission is seeking community input for Thursday’s meeting. The panel, approved by the Board of Supervisors in October, is tasked with delivering a report...
Ventura County, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Abuse victims can seek out help at Justice Center

All too often, women, children and even men living in harm’s way suffer in silence as fear, confusion and lack of access to resources discourage them from getting help. Typically, authorities only become aware of domestic violence or sexual abuse after a crisis situation has occurred. This is where the...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Seeking racial justice: Year after murder of George Floyd, many point to continued need for change

TRAVERSE CITY — The world through the eyes of a 15-year-old is vastly different from those of a 13-year-old. At least was the case for Nevaeh Wharton. The sophomore from Traverse City Central High School grew up a lot in the past two years — especially in the past month when she was shoved away from childlike naïveté by a racist social media group that put the biracial 15-year-old front and center.